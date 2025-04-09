Mahavir Jayanti holds deep religious importance for followers of Jainism.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Mahavir Jayanti stands as one of the most important and sacred festivals for the Jain community across the world. It commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and final Tirthankara of Jainism, who played a crucial role in shaping the faith’s core principles. As the 2623rd birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira approaches, here’s everything you need to know about the festival, including its date, history, significance, and traditional celebrations.

When is Mahavir Jayanti in 2025?

According to the Jain calendar and cultural Panchang, Mahavir Jayanti is observed on the 13th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, known as Trayodashi Tithi. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated on April 10. However, there is some uncertainty due to the timing of the Tithi. Trayodashi begins at 10:55 PM on April 9 and ends at 1:00 AM on April 11, leading some communities to observe rituals during different time windows based on local customs and priestly guidance.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Significance

Mahavir Jayanti holds deep religious importance for followers of Jainism. It marks the birth of Lord Mahavira, a spiritual reformer who profoundly shaped the values of Jain philosophy. Known for his emphasis on non-violence (Ahimsa), truth (Satya), celibacy (Brahmacharya), and non-possessiveness (Aparigraha), Lord Mahavira guided his followers on the path to liberation. He is believed to have attained Moksha in 527 B.C. at the age of 72. His teachings remain deeply embedded in the cultural and spiritual fabric of the Jain community.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: History

Lord Mahavira was born in 599 B.C. in Kundagram, a village near Vaishali in present-day Bihar. He was the son of King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala. Stories from ancient texts describe Queen Trishala’s dreams foretelling the birth of a great soul. As a young prince, Mahavira was known for his compassion and wisdom. At the age of 30, he renounced his royal life in pursuit of spiritual awakening. For twelve years, he lived a life of extreme asceticism before attaining Kevala Jnana (omniscience). His teachings formed the foundation of Jainism as it is practiced today.

How is Mahavir Jayanti Celebrated?

Mahavir Jayanti is marked by devotion, processions, and acts of charity. Jain temples around the world are beautifully decorated, and special ceremonies are held. Devotees gather to offer prayers and participate in religious discourses that reflect on Lord Mahavira’s teachings.

One of the key highlights of the day is the Rath Yatra, a chariot procession carrying the idol of Lord Mahavira through the streets. The procession is accompanied by bhajans (devotional songs), chanting of mantras, and enthusiastic participation from the community. Many temples also perform Abhisheka, a ceremonial bath of the idol, signifying purification and renewal.

People engage in acts of kindness and charity, such as donating food, clothes, or funds to those in need. Many also choose to observe fasts and meditate as a way to honour Lord Mahavira

