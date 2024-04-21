Twitter
Lifestyle

Mahavir Jayanti 2024 wishes: Best WhatsApp messages, quotes and greetings to share

On this special day, Jains engage in various rituals and prayers, offering flowers, sweets, and performing aarti to Lord Mahavir.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

Mahavir Jayanti is an important religious festival celebrated by Jains all around the world. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Jains observe this day with great devotion and respect by visiting temples to offer prayers and seek blessings from the divine.

Mahavir Jayanti represents the values of non-violence, compassion, and peaceful coexistence, which are essential for leading a balanced and harmonious life. Lord Mahavir was a spiritual leader who taught the path of truth, non-violence, and self-control as the means to attain liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

On this special day, Jains engage in various rituals and prayers, offering flowers, sweets, and performing aarti to Lord Mahavir. Fasting is also common on this day as a sign of devotion and respect to the divine. Jains organize lectures and discussions on the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir to inspire people to follow his noble path.

Here are some Mahavir Jayanti wishes that you can share with your friends, family, and colleagues:

  1. Wishing you a blessed Mahavir Jayanti filled with peace, prosperity, and enlightenment.
  2. May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to lead a life of compassion, non-violence, and righteousness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
  3. On this auspicious day, may the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir bring joy, harmony, and spiritual growth into your life.
  4. Warm wishes on Mahavir Jayanti! May the principles of truth, non-violence, and self-discipline guide you towards a path of righteousness.
  5. May the celebrations of Mahavir Jayanti illuminate your heart with love, kindness, and inner peace.
  6. Sending heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May you be blessed with strength, courage, and wisdom.
  7. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to live a life of purity, honesty, and integrity.
  8. On this Mahavir Jayanti, let us reflect on the virtues of forgiveness, tolerance, and empathy, and strive to embody them in our lives.
  9. Wishing you a serene and blissful Mahavir Jayanti! May you find solace and enlightenment in the teachings of Lord Mahavir.
  10. May the divine blessings of Lord Mahavir fill your life with abundance, happiness, and spiritual fulfillment. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!
  11. Warm wishes to you and your family on the sacred occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May you be blessed with peace, harmony, and prosperity.
  12. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to tread the path of righteousness and lead a life of virtue.
  13. On this Mahavir Jayanti, let us honor the legacy of Lord Mahavir by spreading love, compassion, and goodwill to all beings.
  14. Wishing you a joyous Mahavir Jayanti! May the divine light of Lord Mahavir's wisdom guide you towards enlightenment and self-realization.
  15. May the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti fill your heart with devotion, humility, and gratitude towards all living beings.
  16. Warm greetings on Mahavir Jayanti! May the divine teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to cultivate inner peace and harmony.
  17. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May the virtues of ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), and aparigraha (non-possessiveness) guide your journey towards spiritual enlightenment.
  18. On this Mahavir Jayanti, may you find strength in the teachings of Lord Mahavir to overcome obstacles and achieve success in all your endeavors.
  19. Wishing you a blessed Mahavir Jayanti filled with blessings, joy, and divine grace. May you walk the path of righteousness with unwavering faith.
  20. Happy Mahavir Jayanti! May the auspicious occasion inspire you to follow the principles of compassion, humility, and selflessness in all aspects of your life.
