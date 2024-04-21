Mahavir Jayanti 2024 wishes: Best WhatsApp messages, quotes and greetings to share

Mahavir Jayanti is an important religious festival celebrated by Jains all around the world. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Jains observe this day with great devotion and respect by visiting temples to offer prayers and seek blessings from the divine.

Mahavir Jayanti represents the values of non-violence, compassion, and peaceful coexistence, which are essential for leading a balanced and harmonious life. Lord Mahavir was a spiritual leader who taught the path of truth, non-violence, and self-control as the means to attain liberation from the cycle of birth and death.

On this special day, Jains engage in various rituals and prayers, offering flowers, sweets, and performing aarti to Lord Mahavir. Fasting is also common on this day as a sign of devotion and respect to the divine. Jains organize lectures and discussions on the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir to inspire people to follow his noble path.

Here are some Mahavir Jayanti wishes that you can share with your friends, family, and colleagues: