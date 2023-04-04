Mahavir Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp wishes, quotes and messages to celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir

Mahavir Jayanti is a momentous occasion for the Jain community, both in India and across the globe. This year, the festival falls on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, and marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, and Sage Vardhamana. Lord Mahavir was the 24th and final Tirthankara of Jainism, revered as a spiritual teacher who attained enlightenment and showed the path to salvation to his followers.

Mahavir Jayanti is a day of great devotion and enthusiasm for Jains around the world. People visit Jain temples, offer prayers, and take part in various religious rituals, including processions with devotional music and chants. The festival is usually celebrated including a small rally with a chariot carrying the idol of Lord Mahavir and the complete Jain community in the area joining the rally. Homes and temples are decorated with flowers, lights, and rangolis, creating a vibrant and joyous atmosphere.

Here are a few quotes and messages you can send to your family and friends to celebrate this festival of Mahavir Jayanti:

"May the blessings of Lord Mahavir be with you always. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"Let us all follow the path of Lord Mahavir and work towards a peaceful and harmonious world. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"On this auspicious day, let us pray for peace and prosperity for all. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide us towards a better tomorrow. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"Wishing you and your family a happy and blessed Mahavir Jayanti."

"Let us all come together and celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir with joy and enthusiasm. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire us to be kind and compassionate towards all living beings. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"Let us all strive to follow the path of truth and non-violence, just like Lord Mahavir. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"May this auspicious occasion bring joy and happiness to your life. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

"Wishing you a peaceful and blessed Mahavir Jayanti."

