Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Profound teachings of Lord Mahavir that still resonate today

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, is known for his teachings of non-violence, compassion, and self-control. His teachings have been followed for centuries and continue to inspire people across the world. In this article, we will explore some of the key teachings of Lord Mahavir and how they are relevant in today's world.

One of the primary teachings of Lord Mahavir is non-violence or Ahimsa. According to him, one should not harm any living being, including animals and insects. This principle is not limited to physical violence but also extends to verbal and mental violence. Lord Mahavir believed that practicing non-violence would lead to a peaceful and harmonious society.

Another important teaching of Lord Mahavir is compassion or Karuna. He believed that every living being deserves to be treated with kindness and respect. This principle is closely linked to non-violence as it emphasizes the importance of empathy towards all living beings. Lord Mahavir taught that compassion leads to the development of a more compassionate and caring society.

Self-control or Samyak-Vritti is another essential teaching of Lord Mahavir. He believed that one should have control over their thoughts, actions, and desires. Self-control leads to the development of a more disciplined and balanced life. Lord Mahavir taught that by controlling our desires, we can achieve spiritual liberation and attain inner peace.

Lord Mahavir also emphasized the importance of truth or Satya. According to him, one should always speak the truth, no matter what the consequences may be. Truthfulness leads to the development of a more honest and transparent society. Lord Mahavir believed that speaking the truth is essential for the well-being of oneself and society as a whole.

In addition to these teachings, Lord Mahavir also stressed the importance of detachment, forgiveness, and humility. He believed that by detaching ourselves from material possessions and forgiving others, we can achieve a more peaceful and fulfilling life. Humility is also important as it helps us recognize our limitations and focus on self-improvement.

