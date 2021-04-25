Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Know history and significance of this Jain festival

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Jain community. This year, it is being celebrated on April 25, 2021. The Jains offer prayers, carry out rath yatras and visit temples, to commemorate Mahavir Jayanti. However, this year, Jains will celebrate the festival at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahavir Jayanti is also is known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, or the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira. According to the Hindu Calendar, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated on the 13th day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra.

This festival marks the birth of Vardhamana Mahavira, who was the 24th and the last Tirthankara, spiritual teacher in Jainism.

History and Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

According to several historians, Lord Mahavira was born in a place called Ahalya bhumi. The land has not been ploughed for hundreds of years by the family that owns it.

Mahavira, or Vardhaman as he was initially known, was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala of the Ikshvaku dynasty, in 599 BC at Kshatriyakund in Bihar.

He took over his father's kingdom at an early age and ruled it for over 30 years. Later, he gave up all worldly possessions and decided to seek enlightenment in life.

Five-fold way of life

All his life, he preached ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity) and aparigraha (non-attachment) to his disciples and his teachings were called Jain Agamas.

Attainment of Moksha

After having preached the gospel of universal love, wherein he said that all living beings are equal, and thus needs to be loved and respected, he attained moksha (liberation from the cycle of birth and death) at the age of 72 in 527 B.C.

Since, Mahavira devoted his life to teach spiritual freedom, the followers of Jainism across the world celebrate this day to honour his philosophy.

How is Mahavir Jayanti celebrated across India

Mahavir Jayanti holds a major significance for the Jain community and is celebrated with spiritual fervour and festive spirit in India and across the world. Charity work by devotees, recitation of stavans, procession of the Lord in a chariot and spiritual lectures by Jain munis and sadhvis are the special attraction on this occasion.

A procession is carried out with the idol of Lord Mahavira called the Rath Yatra. Devotees recite stavans or bhajans. Right before the procession, statue of the Lord Mahavira is given a ceremonial bath called 'Abhishek'.

People visit temples that are dedicated to their Lord and conduct mass prayer sessions.

Mahavir Jayanti special food

Food, too, plays an important role in the festival of Mahavir Jayanti as all devotees strictly adhere to satvik diet. Satvik diet restrains from onions and garlic, following the key idea of consuming fresh meals with minimum harm to the living creatures.