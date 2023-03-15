Search icon
Mahavastu Tips: Yellow dustbin can control unwanted expenses in your house, here's how

Mahavastu expert Acharya Shivani Gupta shares tips to stop extra unnecessary expenses.

The zone between the south and southwest is called the South-South-West zone (SSW). This zone plays a vital role in disposing off all the irrelevant expenses from your life. If the energy of this zone is more extended compared to other zones then there are chances of unnecessary disposal or wastage of money, energy or resources.

If you think there is a problem with unnecessary expenses in your life then you surely need to check the health of this area of your house or office. Mahavastu expert Acharya Shivani Gupta has shared some tips to balance this zone to reduce unwanted expenses and create a balance:

Extended South-South-West zone: Remedies  

  1. This zone should not be extended or decreased in your building compared to other zones. 
  2. The Sout-South-West zone should be in a balanced state.
  3. If this zone is extended then simply adding white or grey colour will balance it.
  4. Adding the colours red and green can create a major imbalance triggering increased expenses. 
  5. Avoid placing any red or green plants, carpet, curtains or any such things in this zone. 
  6. Do not place your locker or safe here.
  7. Place a yellow-coloured earthen dustbin or pot on the floor and see your extra unnecessary expenses decreasing in no time.

