Mahavastu Tips: Strengthen your romantic relationship by placing plant in right zone

Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

Plants represent growth and have a significant impact on our lives. If properly positioned, they can greatly aid in the creation of growth and new opportunities, but if improperly positioned, they can also result in separation. According to Vastu, the earth element is represented by the direction of relationship to the south-west. Any relationship's strength and stability are largely a result of this zone.

Mahavastu expert Acharya Shivani Gupta suggests the right zones to place the plant

If plants that represent the air element are placed here, the qualities of this zone are destroyed, which causes serious disruption, relationship issues, and even separation. As advised by expert Acharya Shivani Gupta, those who are experiencing this issue should examine the condition of their homes' South West zones. They will undoubtedly discover some imbalance in the form of greenery or plants here.

Move the plants out of this area, hang a family photo in a gold frame here, and watch as your relationship with your spouse grows stronger—all without having to go to court to file for divorce.

