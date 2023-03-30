Mahavastu Tips: Making these changes at your home can improve mental health

Mahavastu Tips | Photo: Pixabay

Have you ever felt that whenever you enter a particular building (probably your house) you start feeling anxious, angry, restless or agitated

But when you are out, you feel relaxed and joyful. If the answer to this is yes, then the energy of that particular building is surely imbalanced and the zones that help you in giving mental peace are disturbed.

Mahavastu expert Acharya Shivani Gupta shares some tips to maintain your mental health.

North -East (NE) zone is the zone of mental peace and clarity.

The presence of clutter, a storeroom, yellow colour, dustbin, gas burner or even a lot of plants in this zone creates a major imbalance and doesn’t let this zone carry out its functioning properly and as a result, you start feeling aggressive and mentally blocked and confused.

Simply clear this zone and add a spiritual symbol like 'OM' here to experience a better connection with your own self.

The presence of a storeroom or even an overhead tank in North (N) also contributes to this problem as the north is the zone of water elements which gives you emotional peace. And the presence of a storeroom or overhead tank, which represents the earth element, disturbs this zone and its attributes.

Third, is the South (S)zone, which is a zone of relaxation and fire, if cut or in an imbalanced state due to the presence of blue or black colour which represents water, results in making you feel restless and fearful of unknown things.

When you add a red bulb here after removing the blue or black colour, you will feel secure and relaxed and more positive.

Fourthly, make sure your bed is not laying East of Southeast (ESE) which is a zone of anxiety.

Definitely, a thorough vastu analysis of the layout (map) of your building is essential but balancing these zones will surely give you relief to a great extent.