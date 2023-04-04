Search icon
Mahavastu Tips: Make these minor changes at your home to save money

Expert suggest tips to balance the energy of your home to save more money.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

Mahavastu Tips: Make these minor changes at your home to save money
Mahavastu Tips | Photo: Pixabay

Despite of hard work you are not able to save enough money? If your answer is yes, then you surely need to look at the health of the West of southwest (WSW) zone of your house. This zone falls between the west and Southwest, which is majorly responsible for the savings of your hard-earned income. If this zone is healthy then it will surely help you to double your savings. Expert Acharya Shivani Gupta share tips. 

Things to check in this zone:

  • Make sure there should be no clutter dustbin, or any toilet seat.
  • The strength of this zone should be strong which means it should not be reduced or extended than the rest of the zones
  • Avoid placing red-coloured objects or gas burners here
  • Remove any plants or anything green from here

(If a toilet seat or a gas burner is here then it can be easily rectified by using coloured strips without any demolition)

After checking all these things, place a grey or white coloured iron safe here with some silver coins in it and see you savings getting multiplied in no time.

