Mahavastu Tips: Know how Vastu can affect your social reputation

Mahavastu Tips | Photo: Pixabay

It’s natural for most of us to spend time worrying about our reputation: what others think of us, whether we are deemed good or bad by the community. Your reputation is the single-most important aspect of your business. It affects everything from the number of followers on social media to your overall business revenue.

Do you know South, the zone of fire, in your house, is responsible for your social reputation? Expert, Acharya Shivani Gupta share tips to better your social reputation.

If it's in a healthy state, then all your efforts are recognised by society and bring fame into your life. On the other hand, it can also give you a bad reputation and all you efforts might go unnoticed if this zone is not in a balanced state. These are the Points to keep in mind to check the health of the South zone for the appreciation of your efforts: