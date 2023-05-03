Search icon
Mahavastu Tips: Know how Vastu can affect your social reputation

Expert, Acharya Shivani Gupta shares vastu tips to enhance and maintain your social reputation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Mahavastu Tips | Photo: Pixabay

It’s natural for most of us to spend time worrying about our reputation: what others think of us, whether we are deemed good or bad by the community. Your reputation is the single-most important aspect of your business. It affects everything from the number of followers on social media to your overall business revenue.

Do you know South, the zone of fire, in your house, is responsible for your social reputation? Expert, Acharya Shivani Gupta share tips to better your social reputation. 

If it's in a healthy state, then all your efforts are recognised by society and bring fame into your life. On the other hand, it can also give you a bad reputation and all you efforts might go unnoticed if this zone is not in a balanced state. These are the Points to keep in mind to check the health of the South zone for the appreciation of your efforts:

  • Avoid the underground water tank here
  • Avoid boring, septic tank or a toilet here
  • Avoid black or blue colour here
  • Avoid clutter or dustbin 
  • Kitchen placement is good here for a comfortable life
  • Add a bit of green colour if you think this zone is reduced 
  • Add yellow if this zone is extended in your house
  • Make sure this zone should not be cut.
  • A red coloured bulb can be installed here if this area is cut.
  • Place the symbols of your achievements like your certificates or medals here to gain recognition in your work. 

