Mahavastu Tips: Keep diseases at bay by making these changes at your house

Mahavastu Tips | Photo: Pixabay

Do you know the energies of your house are equally responsible for the increasing visits to the doctors? Though a thorough analysis of the house by an expert is recommended for the proper diagnosis of the problem and the zones related to it. But to start with, the master zone of health and immunity is governed by North of North East (NNE), the zone between North East and North. Expert, Acharya Shivani Gupta shares tips to keep health hazard at bay.

The presence of a toilet seat or Red colour, gas burner or even dustbin in this zone reduces the immunity of the people living in that house. Store or yellow colour in the east or If the south-west zone is too extended in any building, then the residents may have heart-related issues.

Seepage in West zones can give birth to deadly diseases like Tuberculosis. Extended Northwest zone or plants in this zone gives birth to pains in the body.

If we relate with Ayurveda, then the vatta diseases are often seen in people whose houses have some imbalances in vatta zones, that is from Southwest to the Northwest. Kapha issues are related from Northwest to East and Pitta doshas are related from east to south-west zones. It is often seen that doing minor changes in the zones related to the problem gives relief to a great extent.

For good immunity, keep the North or Northeast zone healthy. It is often seen that the patients who are asked to sleep in this zone recover faster. If there is no possibility for a bed placement then the medicines can be kept in this zone for faster recovery. Further, a picture of Lord Dhanwantri can be placed here in this zone for faster healing.