Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Mahavastu Tips: Keep diseases at bay by making these changes at your house

Check here some mahavastu tips by expert to keep diseases at bay.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 06:12 AM IST

Mahavastu Tips: Keep diseases at bay by making these changes at your house
Mahavastu Tips | Photo: Pixabay

Do you know the energies of your house are equally responsible for the increasing visits to the doctors? Though a thorough analysis of the house by an expert is recommended for the proper diagnosis of the problem and the zones related to it. But to start with, the master zone of health and immunity is governed by North of North East (NNE), the zone between North East and North. Expert, Acharya Shivani Gupta shares tips to keep health hazard at bay. 

The presence of a toilet seat or Red colour, gas burner or even dustbin in this zone reduces the immunity of the people living in that house. Store or yellow colour in the east or If the south-west zone is too extended in any building, then the residents may have heart-related issues.

Seepage in West zones can give birth to deadly diseases like Tuberculosis. Extended Northwest zone or plants in this zone gives birth to pains in the body.

If we relate with Ayurveda, then the vatta diseases are often seen in people whose houses have some imbalances in vatta zones, that is from Southwest to the Northwest. Kapha issues are related from Northwest to East and Pitta doshas are related from east to south-west zones. It is often seen that doing minor changes in the zones related to the problem gives relief to a great extent.

For good immunity, keep the North or Northeast zone healthy. It is often seen that the patients who are asked to sleep in this zone recover faster. If there is no possibility for a bed placement then the medicines can be kept in this zone for faster recovery. Further, a picture of Lord Dhanwantri can be placed here in this zone for faster healing.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria wishes son on his birthday, shares post with 'Jai Shree Ram' caption
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.