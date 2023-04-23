Mahavastu Tips: Is your house giving you the problem of litigation? Expert

A mere thought of legal issues creates a lot of tension in your mind. Do you know the space ( building) in which you are living in can be responsible for this?

Yes, you read it right. Disturbed energy of your house can surely give you these problems.

The good part is that if you balance your house as per Vastu, you can completely avoid getting into any legal problems. Even if you find yourself stuck into court cases, you can ensure a speedy justice and a favourable outcome.

The imbalances in your built-up space which can get you in to legal problems are-

⁃ if you have an entrance towards South east zone.

⁃ If there is an under ground tank or seepage towards fire zones like South east, South of south east or South.

⁃ If there is presence of black or blue colour in the same zones

⁃ If North west zone has toilet or is cut or has a slope

⁃ If there is a defective inverter or generator between east and south east zone.

⁃ Boring in south east or south west

By checking above mentioned points and by strengthening the fire of your house by using simple red bulb , you can surely keep urself free from all these litigation hassles.