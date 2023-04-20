Mahavastu Tips: How to keep your pooja room peaceful? Expert

Mahavastu Tips | Photo: Pixabay

To bring peace and harmony, one of the most important things to make sure is the direction of the pooja room. Pooja room is a place where we connect with the divine power to seek blessings for the fulfilment of our desires. Expert, Acharya Shivani Gupta suggests tips to keep your pooja room peaceful.

If placed rightly, it helps to create a deep connection with the divine. Whereas if wrongly placed, it can give payment issues and anxiety as well.

In Vastu-compliant apartments, the pooja room should be positioned in the northeast corner. Light and neutral colours are considered auspicious for the pooja room according to Vastu. Paint the walls of the pooja room white, yellow, or light blue and place the idols in the West or East. Marble and wood are deemed auspicious for constructing the mandir.

However, if you don't have a place in North East then the pooja room can be placed in North of Northeast (NNE), East northeast ( ENE)or even East (E)directions.

Some of the key points to remember are:

• Avoid positioning the pooja room in the East south east(ESE) as it can give anxiety and restlessness

• Avoid placing mandir in south West direction as pooja here slows down payment recoveries and hinders financial growth.

• Avoid placing poojroom in South of South west zone as it brings losses to the occupants of that house

• Avoid pooja room in South East corner as it can cause accidents and fear of losing money

• Do not add photos of the deceased in the pooja room.

• Keep the dustbins and garbage cans outside.