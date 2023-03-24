Mahavastu Tips: Get rid of evil eye by strengthening Fire in your house

An evil eye (buri nazar) is a very common phenomenon believed by almost all religions. As the name suggests it is a bad happening to a person. People who are physically or mentally weak are most liable to be affected by such negative vibrations.

Here physically weak means weak fire element in the body.

Whenever a person's fire is weak in his energy body then he keeps falling prey to evil eyes. That is why they are advised to recite Hanuman Chalisa or apply Hanuman Tilak, which is red in colour, and represents the fire element.

Similarly, when the fire element in a house is weak then people living in that house keep on getting under influence of evil eyes.

Southeast, South of South East, and South Direction are governed by the Fire elements.

Whenever these zones are disturbed then the fire element of that particular building gets weak leading to mishaps, thefts and even accidents.

The major reason for an imbalanced fire element is the presence of blue or black colour or big mirrors in these zones.

Big mirrors or an underground tank should also be avoided here.

In fact, the presence of round objects or round bundles of wire creates a lot of disturbance here.

Keep a check on these points and add red colour in the form of red flowers, or curtains in the Southeast (SE)and A picture of Hanuman ji in the South of the south-east (SSE)zone to protect yourself and your loved ones from the negative energies of the evil eye.