Mahavastu Tips: follow these remedies to get married without any delay

Marriage is an important occasion in everyone’s life. However, the process of choosing a partner becomes a tough job for many.

If your Astrological chart is promising the marriage but then also it's not happening then the Vastu energies of your house are responsible for this.

These three problems may be responsible for delay in marriage:

1. You are not able to find the right match.

2. You have got the right match but it doesn’t get converted.

3. Everything happens smoothly but suddenly there are clashes between the couple or suddenly the tie breaks.

If we talk about marriage, the main zone to be seen is South west, the zone in which pitra energy field is present. We Indians give too much importance to our ancestor's (pitra) blessings for a happy marriage and overall growth in our lives.

If any kind of imbalance is present here, we face hurdles in every aspect of life.

Make sure there are no toilets, dustbin, redcolour, kitchen or plants present here.

If you have a toilet seat or a gas burner here, then try to relocate it. Just in case relocation is not possible then it can be easily treated by using remedies without any demolition.

After balancing the zone , place ur ancestors picture in South west In golden frame to get their blessings.

Second important zone is East, the zone of social connectivity.

You don’t connect with the right people if this zone is not functioning well.

One should avoid a toilet seat here, a store or grey and white colour. If the toilet seat is here and you can't relocate it, then it can be easily rectified using mahavastu remedies.

Green coloured plants can be added here to strengthen this zone.

Then comes the third most important zone, ruled by Agni or fire.

Yes, we are talking about South-east which is commonly known as Agneya Kona.

As we all know, we ignite fire or perform hawans on any auspicious occasion in our life.

When this zone is disturbed then the fire gets disturbed and hence create problems in happening of these happy events.

One should always avoid underground water tank, boring, black or blue colour or a toilet seat in this zone .

Additionally, light a red coloured bulb or red flowers in this zone to strengthen it.

By following just these simple remedies, one can curb the hindrances in getting married timely and happily.