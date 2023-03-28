Search icon
Mahavastu Tips: Ensure money flows into your house by balancing Fire element, here's how

How to balance fire elements in your house to increase income.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 06:01 AM IST

Mahavastu Tips | Photo: Pixabay

Fire is an element that is connected with beauty, personality, and money flow. If the fire element is weak, it can affect the money flow. Southeast zone or agneya kona is related to the money flow in the house. Expert, Acharya Shivani Gupta shared some tips to balance the fire element in the house to ensure desired money flow in the house. 

Things to check in Southeast as per vastu:

  • There should be no blue or black colour 
  • There should be no boring or underground water tank
  • There should be no toilet or dustbin
  • There should be no slope in this direction 
  • This zone should not be cut or extended 
  • There should be no storage or yellow colour present. 

Note- If you have a toilet seat or underground tank in the Southeast and you can't relocate it. Then use some coloured tape or metal strips without any kind of demolition. Once you have checked all these things in Southeast of your house then you can add some red flowers to a green vase or light a red-coloured bulb to experience a better flow of cash in your life.

