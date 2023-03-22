Mahavastu Tips: Delay in Marriage? These vastu tricks by expert can do wonders

Mahavastu tips to speed up marriage | Photo: PTI

Marriage is an important occasion in everyone’s life. However, the process of choosing a partner becomes a headache for many. If your Astrological chart is promising the marriage but then also it's not happening then the vastu energies of your house are responsible for this.To help resolve the hurdles in getting married, Mahavastu expert Acharya Shivani Gupta shares some tips to straighten any imbalanced energy in your house.

There comes three main problems when we talk about problems in getting married.

1. You are not able to find the right match.

2. You have got the right match but it doesn’t get converted.

3. Everything happens smoothly but suddenly there are clashes between the couple or suddenly the tie breaks.

South-West zone

If we talk about marriage, the main zone to be seen is Southwest, the zone in which the pitra energy field is present. If any kind of imbalance is present here, we face hurdles in every aspect of life. Make sure there are no toilets, dustbins, red colour, kitchen or plants present here.

If you have a toilet seat or a gas burner here, then try to relocate it. Just in case relocation is not possible then it can be easily treated by using remedies without any demolition. After balancing the zone, place ur ancestors' picture in the Southwest with a golden frame to get their blessings.

East zone

The second important zone is the East, the zone of social connectivity. You don’t connect with the right people if this zone is not functioning well. One should avoid a toilet seat here, a store or grey and white colour. If the toilet seat is here and you can't relocate it, then Green-coloured plants can be added here to strengthen this zone.

South-East zone

The third zone is the most important zone. Ruled by Agni or fire, this zone is also commonly referred to as Agneya Kona. As we all know, we ignite a fire or perform havans on any auspicious occasion in our life. When this zone is disturbed then the fire gets disturbed and hence creates hurdles to these happy events.

One should always avoid an underground water tank, boring, black or blue colour or a toilet seat in this zone. Additionally, light a red-coloured bulb or red flowers in this zone to strengthen it.