Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Mahavastu Tip: How to balance zones in your house to attain mental peace

Know how imbalance in vastu at your house can cause you anxiety, stress and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

Mahavastu Tip: How to balance zones in your house to attain mental peace
Mahavastu Tips | Photo: Pixabay

In a day and age when people are constantly in a race for time. Regularly meeting deadlines, project submissions and more is already filled with so much stress and anxiety. Imagine if apart from all this, there were some other factors like the energies in your house were also contributing to making you feel restless and agitated?

It is possible. When the energy of any house is imbalanced and the zones that help you to be in a state of mental peace are disturbed.

North -East( NE) zone is the zone of mental peace and clarity. The presence of clutter, storeroom, yellow colour, dustbin, gas burner or even a lot of plants in this zone creates a major imbalance and doesn’t let this zone carry out its functioning properly and as a result, you start feeling aggressive and mentally blocked and confused. Simply clear this zone and add a spiritual symbol here to experience a better connection with your own self.

The presence of a storeroom or even an overhead tank in North (N) also contributes to this problem as the north is the zone of water elements which gives you emotional peace. And the presence of a storeroom or overhead tank, which represents the earth element, disturbs this zone and its attributes.

Third is the South (S) zone, which is a zone of relaxation and fire, if cut or in an imbalanced state due to the presence of blue or black colour which represents water, results in making you feel restless and fearful of unknown things.
When you add a red bulb here after removing the blue or black colour, you will feel secure and relaxed and more positive.

Fourthly, make sure your bed is not laying East of Southeast (ESE) which is a zone of anxiety.

Definitely, a thorough vastu analysis of the layout ( map) of your building is essential but balancing these zones will surely give you relief to a great extent.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
IRCTC Bharat Darshan Train Tour Packages 2023: From Vaishno Devi to Kerala, check duration, total cost, destinations
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.