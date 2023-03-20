Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Mahavastru Tips: Place study table in these zones to acquire academic excellence, expert suggests

Did you know setting up a study table at the right zone can enhance academic excellence?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

Mahavastru Tips: Place study table in these zones to acquire academic excellence, expert suggests
Find out the right zones to place study table| Photo: Pixabay

In order to perform well in academics, it is important to ensure that the student has proper amenities and an atmosphere to focus. As per Vastu, it is believed that a child should face east of north while studying for academic excellence. But do you know the most suitable direction depends upon the subject being studied?

As per Vastu, the West of South West (WSW) direction of the house is the best zone for placing the study table. The second best option is the North East zone of the house. If neither of these zones is available, you can consider South West (SW) zone as well. They are fruitful for all students irrespective of other details of their education.

Mahavastu expert Acharya Shivani Gupta suggests right zones to place the study table as per subjects:

  • If your child is in to research work then NE is the best place for placing a study table
  • Study table is east is good for students who prefer to study political science 
  • Southeast is the best zone for students studying law 
  • Study table in the north makes one career oriented and is best for students preparing for competitive exams

Zones to avoid while placing the study table:

  • MahaVastu recommends avoiding a few zones for placing the study table. These are West of North West (WNW), South of South West (SSW), and East of South East (ESE).
  • Moreover, avoid the zones such as East of North East (ENE), North of North West (NNW) and south Zone while setting up the study table. When the study table is placed in these zones, students will find it extremely difficult to focus on their studies and will retain poorly, no matter how well they are taught.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant, Anand Ambani’s fiance wears Banarsi lahenga for Isha Ambani welcome party, check photos
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Different 'shades' of Sania Mirza: Times when India's Tennis Queen slayed in sunglasses, see pics here
5 budget-friendly foreign destinations from India that will satisfy your wanderlust
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video of leopard entering Indian territory from Pakistan goes viral, BSF alert locals
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.