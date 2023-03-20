Mahavastru Tips: Place study table in these zones to acquire academic excellence, expert suggests

Find out the right zones to place study table| Photo: Pixabay

In order to perform well in academics, it is important to ensure that the student has proper amenities and an atmosphere to focus. As per Vastu, it is believed that a child should face east of north while studying for academic excellence. But do you know the most suitable direction depends upon the subject being studied?

As per Vastu, the West of South West (WSW) direction of the house is the best zone for placing the study table. The second best option is the North East zone of the house. If neither of these zones is available, you can consider South West (SW) zone as well. They are fruitful for all students irrespective of other details of their education.

Mahavastu expert Acharya Shivani Gupta suggests right zones to place the study table as per subjects:

If your child is in to research work then NE is the best place for placing a study table

Study table is east is good for students who prefer to study political science

Southeast is the best zone for students studying law

Study table in the north makes one career oriented and is best for students preparing for competitive exams

Zones to avoid while placing the study table: