Mahavastru Tips: Place study table in these zones to acquire academic excellence, expert suggests

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
In order to perform well in academics, it is important to ensure that the student has proper amenities and an atmosphere to focus. As per Vastu, it is believed that a child should face east of north while studying for academic excellence. But do you know the most suitable direction depends upon the subject being studied?
As per Vastu, the West of South West (WSW) direction of the house is the best zone for placing the study table. The second best option is the North East zone of the house. If neither of these zones is available, you can consider South West (SW) zone as well. They are fruitful for all students irrespective of other details of their education.
Mahavastu expert Acharya Shivani Gupta suggests right zones to place the study table as per subjects:
- If your child is in to research work then NE is the best place for placing a study table
- Study table is east is good for students who prefer to study political science
- Southeast is the best zone for students studying law
- Study table in the north makes one career oriented and is best for students preparing for competitive exams
Zones to avoid while placing the study table:
- MahaVastu recommends avoiding a few zones for placing the study table. These are West of North West (WNW), South of South West (SSW), and East of South East (ESE).
- Moreover, avoid the zones such as East of North East (ENE), North of North West (NNW) and south Zone while setting up the study table. When the study table is placed in these zones, students will find it extremely difficult to focus on their studies and will retain poorly, no matter how well they are taught.