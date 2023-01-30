Mahatma Gandhi 75th death anniversary: Is Martyrs’ Day celebrated on January 30 or March 23?

Shaheed Diwas 2023 is being celebrated on January 30 (File photo)

Today, January 30, marks the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who played an important role in the Independence struggle of India and is credited with freeing the country from the shackles of British rule in 1947.

January 30 is also observed as Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas across the entire country to remember the sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi for the freedom struggle. Not only this but Shaheed Diwas is also celebrated to remember the important role of freedom fighters during the Independence struggle.

There is a major confusion regarding the date of Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas. While some say that it is celebrated on January 30, others say that it is celebrated on March 23, to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Here is all you need to know about the date of Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas –

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, just a few months after India achieved Independence from British rule. Gandhi was shot dead by Godse in the compound of Birla House in New Delhi, and since then, January 30 has been observed as Martyrs’ Day to remember his sacrifices for the country.

Apart from January 30, Shaheed Diwas is also observed in India on March 23. This is the date three brave freedom fighters - Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar – were hanged by the British administration for their acts against their rule.

This means that Martyrs’ Day is celebrated on both days – January 30 and March 23 – all across India to celebrate and remember the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters decades ago so that India could be free from British rule.

In fact, Shaheed Diwas is celebrated on seven days in India to mark several occasions, including the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai, and the death anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

