On Maha Shivratri, devotees observe a day-long fast, engage in meditation, visit Shiva temples, recite mantras, and participate in various ceremonial activities dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri is one of the most significant Hindu festival celebrated every year by devotees of Lord Shiva. On this day, Hindus offer prayers to both Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, as the festival holds immense religious and spiritual importance. It commemorates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who is the reincarnation of Sati.

On Maha Shivratri, devotees observe a day-long fast, engage in meditation, visit Shiva temples, recite mantras, and participate in various ceremonial activities dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. However this year there is a confusion regarding the date of this festival.

Below are the correct date and time, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance of Maha Shivratri:

Maha Shivratri 2025 Date: When is Mahashivratri?

Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri each year during the Hindu month of Phalguna (February-March), specifically on the fourteenth night of the waning moon. This year, Maha Shivratri is observed on February 26.

The festival of Maha Shivratri is deeply rooted in rich cultural and mythical traditions, reflecting various significant aspects of Lord Shiva. Several well-known stories associated with Maha Shivratri highlight its mythological significance.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Puja timing

As per Drik Panchang, the Nishita Kaal Puja timing is from 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM on February 27. The Shivaratri Parana Time is scheduled from 06:48 AM to 08:54 AM on February 27 this year.

Meanwhile, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 11:08 AM on February 26, 2025 and end at 08:54 AM on February 27 this year.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Significance

Many people are not aware of the profound significance of Maha Shivratri, which is detailed in ancient texts such as the Padma Purana, Linga Purana, and Skanda Purana.

For some, Maha Shivratri represents the sacred marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolizing the perfect balance of energy and force. Others recall the tale of Lord Shiva defending the world from evil by consuming the deadly poison that emerged during the churning of the cosmic ocean, highlighting how this spiritual journey can lead to liberation from the endless cycle of birth and death.

Additionally, it is believed that Lord Shiva performs the cosmic dance of Tandava on Maha Shivratri, illustrating the natural cycles of creation and dissolution in the universe.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Rituals

On Maha Shivratri, devotees performs rigorous rituals to earn and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. While many of these rites can be performed at home, some individuals prefer to conduct them at renowned Shiva temples or in nearby locations.

Devotees rise early before dawn to clean their home temples, taking a bath with gangajal and water before changing into fresh clothes. On this special day, many choose to wear white or saffron attire, especially for the Puja.

Additionally, a significant number of people visit Shiva temples to offer the Shivling with milk, water, and bilva leaves. They also participate in the Rudrabhishek ritual, which involves using Panchamrit—a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar—to worship Lord Shiva.