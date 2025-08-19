Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad stuns in 100-year-old Paithani saree which makes first public appearance in 40 years

Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad stuns in a 100-year-old Paithani saree, making its first public appearance in 40 years and celebrating India’s rich handloom heritage.

Royal revelation on the runway

On National Handloom Day, the erstwhile Maharani of Baroda, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, brought history alive by topping the runway at fashion designer Vaishali Shadangule’s showcase, 'NAAD – The Sound of the Looms'. She donned a 100-year-old antique Paithani saree, a treasured heirloom from her family's collection paired with a contemporary corded blouse by Vaishali. This nine-yard masterpiece, carefully preserved over decades, had not been seen publicly for 40 years.

This exquisite saree also carries an international legacy: it was once part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 'Royal India' exhibition in 1985, curated by Martand Singh and Diana Vreeland. Gaekwad’s appearance beautifully bridged past and present, blending regal heritage with modern fashion sensibilities.

Weaving heritage into modernity

The NAAD showcase celebrated India's rich handloom heritage, featuring 52 couture looks from across regions, including Banarasi, Chanderi, Jamdani, Maheshwari, and Paithani (as worn by the Maharani). Vaishali Shadangule’s collection was a tribute to Indian weavers, backed by the Ministry of Textiles and the Development Commissioner for Handlooms.

Paithani saris, originating from Paithan in Maharashtra, are famed for their luxurious silk, real gold-zari weaving, vivid colors, and signature motifs like peacocks and lotuses. Each sari is handwoven, a labor-intensive craft that often takes months for a single piece, making Paithanis priced heirlooms.