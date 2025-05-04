Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad brings back to life a 150-year-old Dhakai Jamdani saree, honouring the rich cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh, and showcasing the exceptional skill of traditional weavers.

In a recent display of cultural pride, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda showcased a remarkable cultural treasure. She was draped in a soft, whisper-light Dhakai Jamdani saree. This wasn't merely a fashion statement; it was a profound gesture, honouring a shared legacy that intricately connects India and Bangladesh, transcending geographical boundaries.

A significant aspect of the shared legacy between India and Bangladesh, which continues to intertwine myth, nostalgia, pride, and camaraderie, was recently highlighted. This shared heritage works to dissolve differences and transcend borders. Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda introduced her followers to the Dhakai Jamdani, a textile celebrated for its sophistication.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the Maharani of Baroda shared a stunning series of photos of herself drapped Dhakai Jamdani saree with the caption, "There is one aspect of the shared legacy of India and Bangladesh that continues to weave the fabric of myth, nostalgia, pride and camaraderie, enough to dissolve degrees of differences. And borders. The credit for this diplomatic feat goes to the simple weavers in remote villages of Bangladesh in Narayanganj and Sonargaon. Who bent over their handlooms produce one of most sophisticated textiles of all times - the Dhakai Jamdani."

In her post she further descirbed about the saree, saying, the Dhakai, crafted by Colorwave, features a 150-year-old design known as ‘Angurlata’. This design is distinguished by its unusual, cornucopian motifs of grape vines. The original saree, which is believed to have been woven in 1875, is currently preserved in the Victoria and Albert Museum. It was transported to England from the Indian Museum in 1879.

The true beauty of the saree is evident in the skilled craftsmanship and time invested in its creation. The saree, made with fine 100x100 count cotton threads, required nearly two months to complete. The process, from dyeing the yarns and setting up the warp to the final weaving, was meticulous. Two skilled weavers dedicated 11-12 hours daily to bring this masterpiece to fruition. This effort represents not only time but also patience, passion, and a rich legacy.

Historically, Sonargaon, once a thriving river port, is believed to have contributed its fertile soil and climate to the exceptional fineness of the original Dhakai weave. The weave was so fine that it could pass through a ring. However, this tradition gradually declined, influenced by changing preferences and a loss of patronage. The legacy was preserved through the efforts of textile enthusiasts and historians who worked to revive its splendor.

The saree itself is a vibrant celebration, a tribute to the skilled artisans who continue to keep an ancient art alive. They do this through their dedicated work on handlooms in quiet villages, meticulously weaving each thread.