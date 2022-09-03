Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022: Know date, history, significance, shubh muhurat and rituals

In Hindu tradition, the Mahalakshmi Vrat festival is one of the most celebrated occasions. The 16-day fast is celebrated in honour of Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Prosperity, Fortune, and Wealth. It starts on the Shukla Paksha's ashtami tithi in the Bhadrapada month and finishes on the Ashwin month's 8th day of Krishna Paksha (ashtami). Four days after Ganesh Chaturthi, the fast begins.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022: Date and timings

The areas of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are where this Hindu festival is particularly well-observed. Although the 16-day Mahalakshmi Vrat is typically observed, this is not always the case. Bhadrapada Shukla's Ashtami Tithi will begin on September 3, 2022, at 12:28 p.m.

However, on September 4, 2022, at 10:39 am, Bhadrapada Shukla's Ashtami date would come to an end. On September 4th, Mahalakshmi Vrat will be observed with Udayatithi in mind.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022: Significance

The purpose of this fast is to seek the grace of Goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of abundance. During this time, Mahalakshmi is worshipped in all eight of her forms. The northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh observe Mahalaxmi Vrat with the greatest devotion.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022: History

One of the many myths surrounding the Mahalakshmi vrat is that Yudhisthir, the eldest Pandava, approached Lord Krishna for advice on how to recover money that had been lost to the Kauravas through gambling. This is according to the Bhavishya Purana. He was advised by Lord Krishna to practise the Mahalakshmi Vrat, which delivers luck, money, and success onto its practitioners.

Additionally, Durva Ashtami Vrat, during which Durva grass is honoured, falls on this day. Radha Ashtami and Jyeshta Devi Puja are two other significant celebrations that take place on the same day.

Rituals for Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022

The Mahalakshmi Vrat Procedure is easy to adhere to. Those who are unable to keep the fast for 16 days may do so for three days instead (first, eighth, and sixteenth day of this period). Before performing puja for Goddess Lakshmi in the morning, devotees get up early and take a bath. This is done for the 16 days that the fast is observed. At dawn, some worshipers offer ‘aaragya’ to the sun god.

In front of the goddess's idol, a kalash filled with water and rice is placed as a sign of wealth. The kalash is then served on a plate of rice and wrapped in betel and mango leaves. All eight of Mahalakshmi's avatars, or avatars, are worshipped throughout this time.

On one's left hand, one should wear a sacred thread with sixteen knots. Following the puja, 16 Durva grass (doob, or tender shoots with three blades) are collected, knotted together, and sprinkled over the body with water. Every day after Mahalakshmi Puja, devotees recite the Mahalakshmi Vrat Katha.

While Mahalakshmi Vrat is being observed, alcohol consumption and non-vegetarian food are strictly forbidden. Devotees are advised to read religious texts that are seen to be extremely auspicious, such as Satanamavali, Lakshmi Ashtottara, and Lakshmi Sahastranaam.