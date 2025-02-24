Fasting on Maha Shivratri is believed to purify the body and mind while enhancing spiritual awareness.

Maha Shivratri 2025 fasting rules: The auspicious Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated with devotion across India every year. In 2025, Maha Shivratri falls on February 26. Observed on the 14th day of the dark half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, devotees honour Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati with prayers, rituals, and a day-long fast. If you plan to observe the fast, it is essential to understand the rules, dos and don’ts, and the right foods to consume.

What to eat and avoid

Fasting on Maha Shivratri is believed to purify the body and mind while enhancing spiritual awareness. While some devotees observe a strict nirjala vrat (fasting without water), others follow a phalahar vrat, consuming select vrat-friendly foods. Here’s what you can eat and what to avoid:

What to eat:

Sago (sabudana), millets, pumpkin, potato, makhana, arbi, banana, and yoghurt.

Fruits, milk, and milk-based products like paneer and ghee.

Dry fruits, nuts, and seeds to maintain energy levels.

What to avoid:

Regular grains like wheat and rice.

Pulses, legumes, and certain vegetables.

Non-vegetarian foods, onion, and garlic.

Salt (many devotees use rock salt instead).

What to offer to Lord Shiva

Devotees perform special pujas by offering:

Bel patra, dhatura fruit, raw rice, and sandalwood paste.

Milk, curd, honey, saffron, and Ganga water for Abhishek.

Sweets made from milk products such as barfi, peda, and kheer.

Maha Shivratri fasting dos

A day before (Trayodashi), eat a single meal to prepare for fasting.

Take a bath early in the morning and wear fresh clothes.

Take a sankalp (vow) to observe the fast with full devotion.

Perform Shivalinga Abhishek with water, milk, honey, and Ganga water.

Light a diya and incense while offering prayers.

Stay hydrated and consume balanced vrat-friendly foods to maintain energy.

Bathe again before the night puja and perform the Shiv Puja once or four times during the night.

Break the fast the next day after a morning bath, preferably before Chaturdashi tithi ends.

Maha Shivratri fasting don'ts

Do not offer coconut water on the Shivling (coconuts can be offered separately).

Do not consume anything offered to Lord Shiva, as it is considered inauspicious.

Avoid offering cursed flowers like kevada and champa.

Do not use a kumkum tilak; instead, apply sandalwood paste.

Avoid excessive tea and coffee to prevent dehydration.

People with diabetes should monitor their blood sugar levels while fasting.

Refrain from deep-fried foods; opt for digestion-friendly options.

Consume probiotics like curd to maintain gut health.

