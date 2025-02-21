Maha Shivratri is not just a religious festival but a spiritual event that marks purification, renewal, and devotion.

Maha Shivratri, the grand night dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm. This year, Maha Shivratri falls on February 26, 2025. Devotees observe fasting, perform rituals, chant prayers, and engage in spiritual activities to seek divine blessings and purification of the soul.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Date and Auspicious Timings

Maha Shivratri in 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, February 26, with the Nishita Kaal Puja (midnight worship) scheduled from 12:09 AM to 12:59 AM on February 27. The key timings for Maha Shivratri rituals are:

Nishita Kaal Puja Time: 12:37 AM to 01:29 AM (Feb 27)

Shivaratri Parana Time: 07:36 AM (Feb 27)

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: 06:30 PM to 09:46 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time: 09:46 PM to 01:03 AM (Feb 27)

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time: 01:03 AM to 04:20 AM (Feb 27)

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time: 04:20 AM to 07:36 AM (Feb 27)

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 06:38 AM (Feb 26, 2025)

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 04:24 AM (Feb 27, 2025)

Maha Shivratri 2025: Significance

Maha Shivratri is not just a religious festival but a spiritual event that marks purification, renewal, and devotion. Observing a fast on this day is believed to be equivalent to a year-long worship of Lord Shiva. The festival holds immense significance as it is believed that fasting and prayers on this night can absolve past sins, bring spiritual awakening, and lead to salvation. Devotees believe that Maha Shivratri is an opportunity to overcome darkness and ignorance by connecting deeply with the divine.

Maha Shivratri 2025: History

Legend suggests that Maha Shivratri marks the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees, especially unmarried girls, observe fasts to seek a blissful married life.

Maha Shivratri 2025: Rituals

Devotees observe a strict fast, consuming only fruits, milk, and water.

Devotees visit Shiva temples to offer prayers and perform puja.

The Shiva Linga is bathed with milk, honey, ghee, and Ganga Jal.

Sacred leaves and flowers are offered to Lord Shiva.

Devotees chant "Om Namah Shivaya" and recite Shiva Chalisa.

Many devotees stay awake, singing hymns and participating in kirtans.

Special puja is performed for blessings and spiritual growth.

