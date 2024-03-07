Twitter
Maha Shivratri 2024 Fasting rules: Dos and Don'ts to keep in mind for Shiv puja

Here are some dos and don'ts to keep in mind for Shiva puja during Maha Shivratri.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

Maha Shivratri 2024 fasting rules: Maha Shivratri, falling on March 9 this year, is one of the most revered Hindu festivals, symbolising the convergence of Shiva and Shakti, and the triumph of light over darkness. It is observed with great devotion and fervour by millions of devotees across the globe. Central to the observance of Maha Shivratri is fasting, which holds significant spiritual importance. Here are some dos and don'ts to keep in mind for Shiva puja during Maha Shivratri:

Dos:

Fasting: Devotees abstain from consuming food and water throughout the day and night of Maha Shivratri. Some may choose to have fruits, milk, or other light items, while others may observe a strict fast without any intake.

Meditation and Prayer: Engage in meditation, chanting of mantras, and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. This is a time for introspection and spiritual connection.

Visiting Temples: Visit Shiva temples to offer prayers and seek blessings. Many temples hold special rituals and ceremonies on Maha Shivratri.

Abstinence: Avoid indulging in worldly pleasures and distractions. It's a time for spiritual purification and austerity.

Offerings: Offer bael leaves, fruits, flowers, milk, and other traditional items to Lord Shiva as a symbol of devotion and gratitude.

Charity: Extend kindness and generosity by offering alms to the needy and performing acts of charity. This reflects the spirit of compassion and selflessness.

Don'ts:

Consumption of Non-Vegetarian Food: Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food as part of the fasting ritual. A vegetarian diet is considered more conducive to spiritual practices.

Alcohol and Tobacco: Avoid consumption of alcohol, tobacco, or any intoxicating substances. These hinder spiritual progress and are not in alignment with the sanctity of the occasion.

Negative Thoughts and Actions: Cultivate a positive mindset and refrain from engaging in negative thoughts, speech, or actions. Maha Shivratri is a time for inner purification and spiritual elevation.

Excessive Sleep and Laziness: Avoid excessive sleeping or lethargy. Stay awake during the night, engaging in prayers, meditation, and chanting.

Ego and Pride: Let go of ego and pride, and approach the day with humility and devotion. Surrender to the divine and seek blessings with a pure heart.

Engagement in Materialistic Activities: Minimize engagement in worldly activities such as entertainment, socializing, and work. Focus on spiritual pursuits and connecting with the divine.

Also read: Maha Shivratri 2024: Is Maha Shivratri on March 7 or 8? Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, history, significance

 

 

 

