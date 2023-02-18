Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and Facebook status to share on this auspicious day

File photo

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals, is celebrated annually with much fervor and excitement across India. Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the night of their marriage. This year Mahashivaratri will be celebrated on 18 February, Saturday.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages, greetings and status

1. Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam | Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat || Om Namah Shivay! Happy Mahashivratri

2. Shivji, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivay!!

3. Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.

4. Let us celebrate the Mahashivratri night. The night of Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Shivaratri!

5. Shiv ki mahima aparampar! Shivkarte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY

6. May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength. Happy Mahashivratri

7. Om Mein Hi Aastha, Om Mein Hi Vishwas;

Om Mein Hi Shakti, Om Mein Hi Sansar;

Om Se Hi Hoti Hai Achhe Din Ki Shuruaat.

Bolo – Om Namha Shivay!

Happy Shivratri!

8. Hey Bhole, bless us with the happy &

peaceful life with noble wisdom.

May there be peace in every home!

9. Sara Jahan Hai Jiski Sharan Me,

Naman Hai Us Shiv Ke Charan Me,

Bane Us Shiv Ke Charano Ki Dhool,

Aao Mil Kar Chadhaye Hum Shraddha Ke Phool.



10. Shivratri ke is pawan parv par safalta ka damru sadaiv aapke oopar bajta rehe.

Happy Maha Shivratri!