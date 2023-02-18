Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and Facebook status to share on this auspicious day

Maha Shivratri 2023: Messages, WhatsApp wishes, greetings, quotes, Facebook status on this auspicious day

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and Facebook status to share on this auspicious day
File photo

Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals, is celebrated annually with much fervor and excitement across India. Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the night of their marriage. This year Mahashivaratri will be celebrated on 18 February, Saturday. 

Maha Shivratri 2023: Wishes, quotes, messages, greetings and status

1. Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam | Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat || Om Namah Shivay! Happy Mahashivratri

2. Shivji, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivay!!

3. Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.

4. Let us celebrate the Mahashivratri night. The night of Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Shivaratri!

5. Shiv ki mahima aparampar!   Shivkarte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY

6. May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength. Happy Mahashivratri

7. Om Mein Hi Aastha, Om Mein Hi Vishwas;
    Om Mein Hi Shakti, Om Mein Hi Sansar;
    Om Se Hi Hoti Hai Achhe Din Ki Shuruaat.
    Bolo – Om Namha Shivay!
    Happy Shivratri!

8. Hey Bhole, bless us with the happy &
    peaceful life with noble wisdom.
    May there be peace in every home!

9. Sara Jahan Hai Jiski Sharan Me,
    Naman Hai Us Shiv Ke Charan Me,
    Bane Us Shiv Ke Charano Ki Dhool,
    Aao Mil Kar Chadhaye Hum Shraddha Ke Phool.
 

10. Shivratri ke is pawan parv par safalta ka damru sadaiv aapke oopar bajta rehe.
      Happy Maha Shivratri!

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan-1, RRR, KGF 2, Kantara: Pan-India blockbusters that amazed audiences globally in 2022
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 609 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.