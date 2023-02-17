Maha Shivratri 2023: Why is the festival called 'Herath' in J-K? Know how it's celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits

Representational image

The festival of Mahashivratri is celebrated with pomp across the country. There is great enthusiasm among Shiva devotees to celebrate this. This year Mahashivaratri is being celebrated on February 18. But, a day before, the festival of Shivratri of the Kashmiri Pandit community begins. Shiv Puja starts a day before in the homes of Kashmiri Pandits.

Also read: Maha Shivratri 2023: Why do we celebrate the auspicious festival of Shivratri?

Hearth means Shiva worship. This is a part of Shivaratri in which Shiva-Parvati is worshiped and Shiva procession is decorated. A few days before celebrating Hearth, its preparations begin. Kashmiri Pandit families clean their houses very well. The married girls of the family come to their maternal home at this time and wash their hair there. After this, gifts are given to the girls from the family.

How to celebrate the festival of Hearth Parv?

In Kashmiri Pandits, the Hearth festival starts on Triyodashi i.e. a day before Mahashivratri. In the evening, places of worship are decorated in the homes of Kashmiri Pandits. Kashmiri Pandits establish pots in the name of Vatuknath (Lord Shiva-Parvati). Apart from this, Kalash and four bowls are also installed. This is the symbol of Shiva procession. There are two such utensils which are called Dulji. These utensils are in the form of Bhairon in the Shiva procession. Shiva-Parvati is worshiped for three to four hours.

Kashmiri Pandits give something or the other to the youth of their house the next morning after the puja is done. This is called hearth expenditure. With this money, children buy things for themselves. On this day the youth remind the people of the house about the hearth expenditure.

Walnuts are given as prasad after worship. Apart from walnuts, Kashmiri Pandits give rice bread as prasad to the girls of the house. This prasad is also offered in front of Shiva-Parvati's wedding processions.