Maha Shivratri 2023: Why do we celebrate the auspicious festival of Shivratri?

The festival of Mahashivratri will be celebrated this year on February 18 i.e. Thursday. The festival of Mahashivaratri is kept for Lord Shiva. Although Shivratri comes every month, Mahashivratri that falls in the month of Phalgun has special significance. On this occasion, devotees perform Rudrabhishek in Shiva temples. Many people fast on Shivratri and also do night vigil.

In our Indian culture, there is a tradition of celebrating 365 days of the year. Put it this way, there needs to be some excuse or the other to celebrate every day of the year. Sometimes we remember the historical events and sometimes we remember the victory. Special occasions like harvesting, and sowing are celebrated and welcomed.

Why is Mahashivaratri celebrated?

Monthly Shivratri is celebrated every month in Hinduism, but Mahashivratri, which falls in the month of Phalgun, has special significance. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Parvati got married on this day. According to the scriptures, on the night of Mahashivaratri, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a Jyotirlinga with the same effect as crores of suns. Since then, the festival of Mahashivaratri is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month.

It is also said that Maa Parvati is the reincarnation of Sati. Mother Parvati wanted to have Shivji as her husband. For this, he had made many efforts to make Shivji his own, Bholenath was not pleased. After this, Maa Parvati had done hard meditation at Gaurikund, 5 km away from Triyugi Narayan and fascinated Shivji and on this day Shivji and Maa Parvati got married.

What is the importance of Mahashivratri?

Mahashivaratri holds great importance for the seekers who follow the spiritual path. It is also very important for those who are in family circumstances and engrossed in worldly ambitions. People engaged in family situations celebrate Mahashivaratri as the festival of marriage of Shiva. People engrossed in worldly ambitions celebrate Mahashivaratri as the day of Shiva's victory over his enemies.

However, for the sadhaks, it is the day they became one with Mount Kailash. He had become stable and motionless like a mountain. In the Yogic tradition, Shiva is not worshiped as a deity. He is considered the Adi Guru, the first Guru, from whom knowledge originated. After several millennia of meditation, one day he became completely still.