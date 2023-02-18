Search icon
Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja muhurat, puja vidhi and samagri; know which rituals to perform and how

The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is finally upon us, with people across India celebrating it in their own special manner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 08:49 AM IST

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja muhurat, puja vidhi and samagri (File photo)

Maha Shivratri 2023 is being celebrated on February 18, and the auspicious day is being celebrated by Lord Shiva and Parvati devotees across the country. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, many will be conducting a puja ceremony at their homes to honour Lord Shiva.

While Shivratri is celebrated every month, Mahashivratri which falls in the month of Phalgun has special significance. On this occasion, devotees perform Rudrabhishek in Shiva temples. Many people fast on Shivratri and also do night vigil.

Maha Shivratri is celebrated as it is believed that Lord Shiva and Parvati got married on this day. According to the scriptures, on the night of Mahashivaratri, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a Jyotirlinga with the same effect as crores of suns. Since then, the festival of Mahashivaratri is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja muhurat

The puja muhurat of Maha Shivratri 2023 has started already. The puja muhurat for offering prayers to Lord Shiva commenced on February 18 at 12:09 am and is set to end on 1 am of February 19, 2023. The exact Chaturdashi puja muhurat is from 8:02 pm on February 18.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja samagri

  • Kush ka aasan
  • Shivling
  • Gangajal
  • Rose petals, aak leaves
  • Panchamrit made of ghee, raw cow milk, curd, honey and sugar
  • Panch meva and five types of sweets
  • Shiva Muthi (Gehu, black til, arhar dal, moong, akshat0
  • Paan leaves, laung, cardamom, supari
  • Bhang, Bhasma, Saffron, Rudraksh, Molly
  • Belpatra, Datura, Shami Patra
  • White sandalwood, sugarcane juice, pudding
  • Abir, Gulal, Bhodal, Camphor, Perfume
  • Suhaag Samagri for Maa Parvati
  • Mahashivratri fast katha book
  • Donation - blanket, dakshina, clothes, food

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja vidhi

On the day of Mahashivratri, wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes. It is auspicious to wear green clothes on this day. After this go to the Shiva temple and anoint the Shivling with pure water, sugarcane juice, milk, curd, honey, ghee etc. Now apply sandalwood paste on Shivling and offer Belpatra, Bhang, Dhatura, fruits, sweets, etc. to God. After this read Shiv Chalisa and chant the mantras of Lord Shiva. In the end, sing the Aarti of Lord Shiva.

