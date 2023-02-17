Maha Shivratri 2023: Here are 20 wishes, messages to share with your loved ones

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
The Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated on February 18. The 13th night and 14th day of the New Moon are the dates of this auspicious Hindu celebration. Devotees worship Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadeva, on the day of Maha Shivratri. The festival of Maha Shivratri is known as the "Great Night of Shiva," and it is believed that during Samudra Manthan, Lord Shiva protected the entire cosmos from an ocean-born pot of poison.
Those who practise this religion fast, worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, go to temples, prepare special food, and recite "Om Namah Shivaya." On Maha Shivratri, young ladies also observe a fast in order to seek a husband similar to Lord Shiva.
Here are some wishes and messages to share with your family and friends:
- May Lord Shiva's heavenly powers be with you continually to enhance your life. I'm wishing you a happy and lovely Maha Shivratri.
- On this auspicious festival of Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva's great power descend upon you and your family!
- I pray that Lord Shiva would provide you with good health, prosperity, and fortune. A very Happy Maha Shivratri to you!
- I pray that Lord Shiva may bless you and your family with his good fortune. Happy Maha Shivratri!
- The darkness will always be dispelled for us by Lord Shiva. Simply retain the faith. Happy Maha Shivratri.
- I wish you and your family the best blessings from Lord Shiva. I wish you health, happiness, and wealth. Cheers to Maha Shivratri!
- Blessings of Mahashivratri to you and your family. I pray that the all-powerful Lord Shiva may grant you all happiness and good health. Shubh Maha Shivratri.
- May Lord Shiva bless you and your family on this auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri. I wish you a joyful and successful holiday!
- Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of your heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.
- Jai Shiv Shankar Bholenath! Please grant us a happy, calm life filled with noble knowledge. May every home be blessed with wealth. Happy Maha Shivratri!
- May Lord Shiva is always there to guide you through the good and bad times of your life. Warm greetings on Maha Shivratri to you.
- May Lord Shiva's heavenly energies be ever present to enhance your life with joy. I wish you a happy and lovely Maha Shivratri.
- On this auspicious festival of Shivratri, may all the negativity and issues that surround you be exterminated and replaced with light. Om Namah Shivaya mantra blessings to protect you and your loved ones from any bad things. Best wishes for Maha Shivratri to you.
- I pray that Lord Shiva would be by your side to help you through both the good and terrible times in life. Happy Maha Shivratri to you, my friend.
- I pray that Lord Shiva may bless you and your family with his good fortune. May his unending love and power envelop you in joy and tranquilly. Happy Mahashivratri!
- May Lord Shiva serve as a constant reminder of your accomplishments and a motivation to push yourself farther in life. Happy Maha Shivratri, my friend.
- I send my best wishes to you and your loved ones on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. I pray that this happy event may motivate you to emulate Lord Shiva.