Maha Shivratri 2023: Here are 20 wishes, messages to share with your loved ones

The Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated on February 18. The 13th night and 14th day of the New Moon are the dates of this auspicious Hindu celebration. Devotees worship Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadeva, on the day of Maha Shivratri. The festival of Maha Shivratri is known as the "Great Night of Shiva," and it is believed that during Samudra Manthan, Lord Shiva protected the entire cosmos from an ocean-born pot of poison.

Those who practise this religion fast, worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, go to temples, prepare special food, and recite "Om Namah Shivaya." On Maha Shivratri, young ladies also observe a fast in order to seek a husband similar to Lord Shiva.

Here are some wishes and messages to share with your family and friends: