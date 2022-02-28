Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes, status, quotes, messages, WhatsApp Greetings to send your near and dear ones

Maha Shivratri, the auspicious day, is rapidly approaching. In this digital age, reaching out to as many people as possible to wish them a warm welcome to the event would be excellent. WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter will be used by the vast majority of us. As a result, we've put together a few phrases and status updates to help you offer wishes.

1. Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.

2. Shivji, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivay!!

3. Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam | Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat || Om Namah Shivay! Happy Mahashivratri

4. Let us celebrate the Mahashivratri night. The night of Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Shivaratri!

5. Shiv ki mahima aparampar! Shivkarte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY

6. May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength. Happy Mahashivratri

7. May Lord Shiva remind you of all of your strengths and inspire you to work harder in life to achieve your goals. I wish you a happy Maha Shivratri.

8. May Lord Shiva's many blessings bring you happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity, and harmony. Maha Shivratri to you.