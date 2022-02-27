Maha Shivratri 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to send on this auspicious day

Maha Shivratri, the auspicious occasion, has is just around the corner. In this digital age, it would be ideal to reach out to as many people as possible to wish them a warm welcome to the event. The majority of us will use WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter. As a result, below are a few messages and status updates to make sending wishes easier.

1. Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam | Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat || Om Namah Shivay! Happy Mahashivratri

2. Shivji, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivay!!

3. Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.

4. Let us celebrate the Mahashivratri night. The night of Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation. The night of the Lord of lords. Happy Shivaratri!

5. Shiv ki mahima aparampar! Shivkarte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY

6. May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength. Happy Mahashivratri

8. Hey Shambu Shivay, bless us with happy & peaceful life with noble wisdom. May there be peace in every home!

9. “On this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, may happiness and peace surround you with his eternal love and strength.

10. Many-many greetings to you and your family!”

11. “May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.”

12. "Om Namah Shivaya! Happy Maha Shivratri!”

