Maha Shivratri 2021: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day

The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri is here. In the digital age, one would love to reach as many people as possible to greet them at this festival. WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter are the mediums most of us will use. Therefore here are a few messages and status updates to help some of you who don't fall under the wordsmith category.

Get inspiration from our post and send your wishes to your near and dear ones, on this Maha Shiv Ratri 2021.

1. Om Tryambhakam Yajamahe, Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam | Urvarukamiva Bandhanan, Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat || Om Namah Shivay! Happy Mahashivratri

2. Shivji, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivay!!

3. Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri.

4. Let us celebrate the Mahashivratri night The night of Shiva-Parvati union. The night of destruction and the night of creation The night of the Lord of lords Happy Shivaratri!

5. Shiv ki mahima aparampar! Shivkarte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY

6. Hey Shambu Shivay, bless us with happy & peaceful life with noble wisdom. May there be peace in every home!

7. Shiv ki mahima aparampar! Shiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY. Happy Mahashivratri

8. May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessings on you and your family. May happiness and peace

surround you with his eternal love and strength. Happy Mahashivratri

9. “On this auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri,

10. Many-many greetings to you and your family!”

11. “May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.”

12. "Om Namah Shivaya! Happy Maha Shivratri!”

13. “May all the difficulties in your life be banished by Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.”

14. “May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family.”

15. “May the glory of the divine Shiva, remind us of our capabilities and help us attain success. Jai Shiva Shankar.”