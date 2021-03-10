Headlines

Eng vs Aus 5th Test: England beat Australia by 49 runs to draw Ashes 2-2

Wordle 773 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 1

Four in fray for WFI president's post; Brij Bhushan camp files nominations amid fanfare

'Change of alliance's name won't wash off opposition's sins': PM Modi takes dig at INDIA bloc

Delhi: MCD to use drones to spray anti-larval amid dengue spike

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

8 most-awaited OTT series and films releasing in August

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

DNA with Sourabh Raaj Jain on Zee News from Monday to Friday at 9 PM | #DNAwithSourabh

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Loki season 2 trailer: Tom Hiddleston slips through time in Marvel series; fans say 'God of Mischief returns'

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Lifestyle

Maha Shivratri 2021: All about 12 'Jyotirlingas' and their significance

Maha Shivratri 2021: The twelve Jyotirlingas are believed to be the temples where Shiva appeared as a form of light.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2021, 05:34 PM IST

Maha Shivratri 2021; Lord Shiva is one of India’s most worshipped deities and has many temples dedicated to him. Most prominent among these temples are the 12 jyotirlingas of Shiva which are considered to be the most auspicious pilgrim destinations for Shiva devotees.

The twelve Jyotirlingas are believed to be the temples where Shiva appeared as a form of light. They symbolise the utmost reality and the supreme power and infinity of Shiva

What is Shiva Jyotirlinga?

A Jyotirlinga is a shrine where Lord Shiva is worshipped in the form of a fiery column of light. ‘Jyoti’ means ‘radiance’ and Lingam, the Shiva Lingam-‘the mark or sign’ of the Almighty or the phallus symbol. Hence, Jyotirlingam means the radiant sign of the Almighty. There are twelve traditional Jyotirlinga shrines in India. The 12 Jyotirlingas are Somnath in Gujarat, Mallikarjuna at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, Mahakaleswar at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Kedarnath in Uttrakhand, Bhimashankar at Pune in Maharashtra, Viswanath at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Tryambakeshwar at Nashik in Maharashtra, Vaijyanath Temple in Deoghar District of Jharkhand, Aundha Nagnath at Aundha in Hingoli District in Maharashtra, Rameshwar at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Grushneshwar at Ellora near Aurangabad, in Maharashtra. 

Here is the list of the 12 jyotirlingas of Shiva with their locations in India:

1. Somnath Temple

Believed to be the first among the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines of Shiva, the Somnath temple is located in Prabhas Patan. It is considered to be one of the most important pilgrimages in India and a great tourist spot in Gujarat. Somnath means “Lord of the Soma”, an epithet of Shiva. The history of Somnath Temple is kind of interesting as according to legend the temple was created by the Moon God himself. The sacred place of worship has braved numerous attacks (destroyed 16 times and re-built) only to remain standing strong.

2. ​Kashi Vishwanath

One of the most famous temples in India is that of Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Jyotirlinga shrine is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh with the temple standing on the banks of the holy river Ganga. Called the holiest of Shiva temples, Vishvanatha means the Ruler of The Universe. On the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri festival, the ghats are packed with Shiva devotees from all around the world. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on Mahashivratri, a day celebrated with joy and fervour.

3. Mahakaleshwar

Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is situated in the ancient city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The idol of Mahakaleshwar is known to be dakshinamurti, which means that it is facing the south. One of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India, the lingam at the Mahakala is believed to be swayambhu (born of itself) deriving currents of power shakti) from within itself. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the Lord Shiva devotees worship the whole night along with a huge fair organized in the temple. It is believed, Shiva, the deity of time has its blessing on the city of Ujjain.

4. Mallikarjuna

Sri Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Temple is located at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh. Lord Shiva who goes by the name Mallikarjuna is the deity of worship while Maha Shivaratri is the most important festival celebrated at Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. According to the mythological story, Shiva and Parvati stayed in Shrishailam, in order to remain close to his son Kartikey who had decided to stay alone on Mount Kravunja. Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga is one of the 275 Paadal Petra Sthalams that are amongst the greatest Lord Shiva temples in Asia.

5. Omkareshwar

Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 worshipped Jyotirlinga shrines is situated at Mandhata an island in the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh. The name “Omkareshwar” is based on the shape of the island, which appears to be Om. There are two main Lord Shiva temples – Omkareshwar which literally means “Lord of Omkara or the Lord of the Om Sound” and other is, Amareshwar which stands for “Immortal lord” or “lord of the Immortals or Devas”. This is the second jyotirlinga shrine in Madhya Pradesh, the first being Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain.

6. Kedarnath

This Jyotirling temple is considered to be the most difficult one to visit by Lord Mahadev bhakts. Located at the height of 3,583 m from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Kedarnath Temple with extreme weather conditions, going to the Jyotirlinga remains a challenging affair. It is accessible only for six months a year. It is one of the 275 Paadal Petra Sthalams and was built by the Pandavas and revived by Adi Sankaracharya.

7. Bhimashankar

One of the five jyotirlingas shrines in Maharashtra, Bhimashankar Temple is located in Pune. It is also the source of River Bhima in the Bhimashankar hills in Khed Taluka. Built-in the Nagara style of architecture, this temple dates back to the 18th century. According to the legend, it is believed that the ancient shrine was erected over a Swayambhu Linga or a Self-Emanated Shiva Linga.

8. Baidyanath

Baidyanath Temple or Baba Baidyanath Dham or simply Baba Dham is one the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. This Jyotirlinga shrine is located in Deoghar, Jharkhand. The jyotirlinga got its name Vaidhya literally meaning ‘doctor’ from the fact that Lord Shiva cured demon king, Ravana as he was the greatest Shiva worshipper. Millions of pilgrims visit to attend Shraavana mela, and the Maha Shivratri is also the famous festival celebrated in the temple.

9. Ramanathaswamy

The Rameswaram Jyotirlinga temple is one of the most highly worshipped and sacred pilgrimage sites in India. According to Hindu mythology, the jyotirlinga was made by Lord Rama himself to make amends for killing Ravana, a Brahmin on the battlefield. He asked Hanuman to bring a lingam from Kailash, but as it was getting late, he worshipped the lingam made of sand by Devi Sita. It is believed that lingam is placed inside the sanctum. This Lingam worshipped by Lord Rama is known as Ramanathan. Ramanathaswamy Temple is situated at Rameswaram Island in Tamil Nadu.

10. Nageshvara

Nageshvara Jyotirlinga temple is located near Dwarka in Gujarat. According to the Shiva Purana, Nageshvara Jyotirlinga is in ‘Darukavana, an ancient name of a forest in India. The Indian mythology suggests that Lord Krishna used to perform rudrabhishekam.

11. Trimbakeshwar

Located on the banks of the Godavari River near Nasik in Maharashtra, Trimbakeshwar is known for its three-headed linga that represents the Hindu Trinity, Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. The temple lies at the foothills of Brahmagiri Mountain. According to Shiva Purana, on request of the Godavari and Gautam Rishi, Lord Shiva decided to reside as Trimbakeshwar. It is considered to be a unique jyotirlinga: the linga has three faces symbolizing Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. The Jyotirlinga is covered by a jeweled crown, which is placed over the golden mask of the three gods.

12. Grishneshwar

Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga or Ghrneshwar Jyotirlinga or Dhushmeshwar temple is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas mentioned in the Shiva Purana. It is located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Touted to be the last or twelfth Jyotirlinga (linga of light), Ghrneshwar means the ‘lord of compassion'. The Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple is built of red rock and composed of a five-tier shikhara. It is also the smallest Jyotirlinga temple of Lord Shiva in India.

