Maha Saptami 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages to share with your family and friends

Some messages and wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Tomorrow is the 7th day of the ongoing festival Navratri (Maha Saptami). On the 7th day of Navratri, we celebrate the 7th avatar of Goddess Durga, Kaalratri. She is also known as Shubhankari. Kaalratri is the fiercest form of Devi Durga. She is the destroyer of evil. Maa Kaalratri is black as night and has three luminous eyes. She exhales fire. She has four hands, in one she holds a thunderbolt, in the other she holds a sword. Some stories say that her other two hands lay in mudras- one in 'Abhay', symbolising her fearlessness, and the other in "veranda's, symbolising her benevolence. Some say that she uses one hand to hold and the other to protect.

Here are some messages and WhatsApp wishes to share with your family and friends on this auspicious occasion of Maha Saptami.

  • May this festival fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity, that brings joy to you and your loved ones. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga be always with you. Happy Maha Saptami!
  • Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you a Happy Maha Saptami!
  • Sending my warm wishes for a Happy Maha Saptami! that brings you good fortune and success. May Goddess Durga shower her choicest blessings on you today and forever.
  • May Maa Durga bestow you and your family with 9 forms of blessings, fame, name, wealth, prosperity, happiness, education, health, power and commitment. Happy Maha Saptami!
  • Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil, The victory of humanity, The victory of justice, The victory of truth. Wish you a very Happy Maha Saptami!
  • Durga Puja is a blessed time, Rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga, Celebrate all the blessings of Goddess, With your friends, family and acquaintances, Happy Maha Saptami!
  • May your life shine bright with the choicest blessings of Maa, May there are new opportunities and new goals to chase. Best wishes on Maha Saptami to you.
  • On the pious occasion, I wish that Maa Durga bestows you and your family with fame, glory, happiness, health, and good fortune. Subh Maha Saptami to you!!!
  • Durga Puja is the blessed time of the year, It is the time to rejoice in the glories of Maa Durga. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Saptami, Jai Mata Di!!!
