Maha Ramnavami 2026: When is Shubh Muhurat? Date, timings, significance; List of messages, wishes for ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri

Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival, where birth of Lord Rama, who is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated.

Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival, where birth of Lord Rama, who is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated. The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day (Navami Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) during the month of Chaitra. It is a symbol of victory over evil and the importance of truth, virtue, and dharma.

Ram Navami: Date and timings

In 2026, Ram Navami will be celebrated on 26/27 March. There is confusion regarding the exact date of Ram Navami this year, but it depends on the Hindu lunar calendar and the timing of the Navami Tithi. In 2026, according to Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi begins at 11:46 AM on March 26 and ends at 10:07 AM on March 27.

Significance of Ram Navami

As per religious beliefs, Lord Rama was born on this auspicious day. Therefore, the birth anniversary of *Ram Lalla* (infant Rama) is celebrated with great devotion and grandeur. On this day, devotees observe fasts, sing devotional hymns (bhajans and kirtans), and perform worship with sincere devotion to seek the blessings of Lord Rama.

Ninth day of Navaratri

The ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, known as Navami or Maha Navami, is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the goddess of supernatural powers and perfection. On Navratri Day 9, Kanya Pujan (Kanjak) is held, where young girls are worshipped as forms of the Goddess. Hawans and Kirtans are also performed.

Wishes for Navaratri 9th day/ Ram Navami

"May this auspicious day of Navami bring a spring of joy, And may Mother Siddhidatri adorn and enrich your life.May all your troubles and sorrows vanish, And may happiness and prosperity forever grace your home. Best wishes for Mahanavami."

"Blessed is Mother Siddhidatri; bestow your grace and well-being upon us all.At the Mother's feet, her children find her blessings. Grant me your grace as well, Mother; I bow to you again and again. Happy Mahanavami!"

"May Maa Siddhidatri shower you with her blessings and empower you with wisdom, health, and success. Happy Maha Navami!"

"As the nine nights of devotion conclude, may Goddess Durga fill your home with joy, prosperity, and positivity. Happy Navratri 2026!"

"On this sacred Navami, may you find the inner strength and wisdom to overcome all challenges. Jai Mata Di!"

"Wishing you a blissful day of fasting, feasting, and honoring the Divine Mother. Happy Ninth Day of Navratri!"

"May Maa Siddhidatri remove all negativity from your life and guide you toward light. Happy Maha Navami!"

"May Lord Rama bless you with strength, courage, and wisdom on this holy day. Happy Ram Navami!"