Maha Navami 2023: Date, puja timings and wishes to share with loved ones

Navami will be celebrated on Monday, October 23.
Maha Navami is the name given to the ninth day of the Navratri festival. It is the last day of worship before the end of Navratri, on Vijaya Dashami.
In the 9 days of Navratri, the worshiping of the nine forms of Goddess Durga- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandharghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidathri must be adhered as per the divine law mentioned in sacred scriptures.
This year, Navami will be celebrated on October 23. As per Drik Pachang, the Navami tithi will begin at 7:58 pm on October 22 while it will end at 5:44 pm on October 23, 2023.
Maha Navami 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Status Messages
- May the air you breathe to be filled with laughter and love. May this Maha Navami bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Durga Navami, everyone!
- There will be ups and downs in life, and some days will be difficult, but Maa Durga will give you strength and courage. Wishing you a Happy Maha Navami!
- May Goddess Durga always be there to give you power and strength in life and hope you fight all challenges with greatness and good luck. Blessed Happy Mahanavami to you.
- Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami. Have a Blessed Maha Navami.
- On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, My greetings to you and your family, Happiness and betterment at all levels, For today and all time to come, and Success at the end of all your pursuits, In the most truthful way.