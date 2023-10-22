Maha Navami 2023: Date, puja timings and wishes to share with loved ones

Navami will be celebrated on Monday, October 23.

Maha Navami is the name given to the ninth day of the Navratri festival. It is the last day of worship before the end of Navratri, on Vijaya Dashami.

In the 9 days of Navratri, the worshiping of the nine forms of Goddess Durga- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandharghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidathri must be adhered as per the divine law mentioned in sacred scriptures.

This year, Navami will be celebrated on October 23. As per Drik Pachang, the Navami tithi will begin at 7:58 pm on October 22 while it will end at 5:44 pm on October 23, 2023.

