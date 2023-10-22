Headlines

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film sees drop, mints Rs 4.75 crore

Revealed: Details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani diet that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

World Cup 2023: Who is the only Indian batter to score an ODI century in Dharamshala?

Real perpetrators of Gaza hospital bombing disclosed? French intelligence makes new revelation

Maha Navami 2023: Date, puja timings and wishes to share with loved ones

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Revealed: Details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani diet that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

World Cup 2023: Who is the only Indian batter to score an ODI century in Dharamshala?

Ganapath box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer dips further, earns only Rs 2.25 crore

10 Snakes that attack in the blink of an eye

Health benefits of flax seeds as per Ayurveda

India's likely XI against New Zealand

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Vikrant Massey reveals his first reaction after reading script of 12th Fail: 'I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes'

Ganapath box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer dips further, earns only Rs 2.25 crore

Salman Khan calls Arijit Singh's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 'best dance track': 'Every time Katrina Kaif and I...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Maha Navami 2023: Date, puja timings and wishes to share with loved ones

Navami will be celebrated on Monday, October 23.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maha Navami is the name given to the ninth day of the Navratri festival. It is the last day of worship before the end of Navratri, on Vijaya Dashami.

In the 9 days of Navratri, the worshiping of the nine forms of Goddess Durga- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandharghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidathri must be adhered as per the divine law mentioned in sacred scriptures.

This year, Navami will be celebrated on October 23. As per Drik Pachang, the Navami tithi will begin at 7:58 pm on October 22 while it will end at 5:44 pm on October 23, 2023.

Maha Navami 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Status Messages

  • May the air you breathe to be filled with laughter and love. May this Maha Navami bring you happiness and prosperity. Happy Durga Navami, everyone!
  • There will be ups and downs in life, and some days will be difficult, but Maa Durga will give you strength and courage. Wishing you a Happy Maha Navami!
  • May Goddess Durga always be there to give you power and strength in life and hope you fight all challenges with greatness and good luck. Blessed Happy Mahanavami to you.
  • Maa Durga, the universal mother is an embodiment of power. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami. Have a Blessed Maha Navami.
  • On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, My greetings to you and your family, Happiness and betterment at all levels, For today and all time to come, and Success at the end of all your pursuits, In the most truthful way.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maha Navami 2023: Date, puja timings and wishes to share with loved ones

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Fans slam Pakistan team for shocking DRS call on first ball

Parva: Vivek Agnihotri announces new film inspired from Mahabharata, calls it 'masterpiece of masterpieces’

World Cup 2023: Who is the only Indian batter to score an ODI century in Dharamshala?

Meet banker, who cracked UPSC at age 30 while working full-time job, bagged AIR 113

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE