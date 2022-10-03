Maha Navami 2022: Significance, puja vidhi and auspicious timing of Kanya Pujan

Kanya pujan

Kanya pujan is a Hindu holy ritual, carried out on the eighth and ninth day of the Navaratri festival. The ceremony primarily involves the worship of nine girls, representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga. As per Hindu philosophy, these girls have considered as the manifestation of the natural force of creation It is a custom to wash the feet of these nine young girls as a mark of respect for the Goddess and then offer new clothes as gifts by the devotee. Kanya puja as a part of Devi worship is to recognise the feminine power vested in the girl child.

Vidhi of Kanya pujan:

First and foremost, feet of all the girls you have invited are washed and then are made to sit on pedestals. Then Moli (red and yellow holy thread) is tied on the right wrist and tilak is applied on the forehead of all girls. Traditional Ashtami Prasad- Puri, Chana and Halwa, is first offered to Goddess Durga first and then served to all the girls. Girls are also given some presents in form of money, red dupatta and bangles.

The puja ends with taking blessings from these girls in form of a pat on the back while touching their feet. So, to worship the pure soul and acknowledge the power of the feminine, people hold Kanya Puja. According to Devi Bhagwat Purana, devotees should worship a girl child on Ashtami or Navami at the end of Navratri. It is believed that by worshiping the girl, devotees get the real merit of their prayers.

Gifts to give:

While kumkum, bindi, bangles, red chunri, dupatta, colour pencils, crayons,toys or books are the gifts the girls usually like.

Knaya pujan timing:

Maha Navami, Kanya Pujan can be performed from the morning of October 4 till 1:33 pm.