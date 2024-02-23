Magha Purnima 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and more

Lifestyle
Magha Purnima holds significant religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism. This year, it falls on Saturday, February 24, 2024. This day is dedicated to honouring Lord Vishnu and the Moon God, and it occurs monthly as the Full Moon Day. It is considered highly auspicious for performing various puja ceremonies. Additionally, devotees observe the Satyanarayan Vrat on this sacred day.
Magha Purnima 2024: Date and Timings
Magha Purnima 2024 Date: February 24, 2024
Purnima tithi begins: 03:33 PM on February 23, 2024
Purnima tithi ends: 05:49 PM on February 24, 2024
Puja muhurat: 03:26 PM to 04:51 PM on February 24, 2024
Magha Purnima carries special importance in Hinduism. On the full moon day of each month's bright fortnight, followers fast and offer worship to Lord Vishnu, the sustainer of the cosmos, along with Mother Lakshmi. This observance is thought to bring about happiness and prosperity. Furthermore, it is customary to take a sacred bath in the Ganges and make charitable donations on this auspicious occasion.