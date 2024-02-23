Magha Purnima 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and more

Magha Purnima holds significant religious and spiritual significance in Hinduism. This year, it falls on Saturday, February 24, 2024. This day is dedicated to honouring Lord Vishnu and the Moon God, and it occurs monthly as the Full Moon Day. It is considered highly auspicious for performing various puja ceremonies. Additionally, devotees observe the Satyanarayan Vrat on this sacred day.

Magha Purnima 2024: Date and Timings

Magha Purnima 2024 Date: February 24, 2024

Purnima tithi begins: 03:33 PM on February 23, 2024

Purnima tithi ends: 05:49 PM on February 24, 2024

Puja muhurat: 03:26 PM to 04:51 PM on February 24, 2024

Magha Purnima 2024: Puja Rituals

Begin the day by rising early and purifying oneself with a sacred bath.

Offer Arghya, a blend of black sesame seeds and kumkum in water, to honour the Sun God.

Arrange a cloth and position idols of Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi.

Present them with offerings such as flowers, sesame seeds, barley seeds, sandalwood, and turmeric.

Illuminate a ghee lamp, perform aarti, and chant Mantras and Satyanarayan Katha.

Give special reverence to the deities, including the Tulsi plant.

Offer heartfelt prayers for happiness, prosperity, and abundance.

Share Prasad with others and partake in its sanctity yourself.

Magha Purnima 2024: Significance

Magha Purnima carries special importance in Hinduism. On the full moon day of each month's bright fortnight, followers fast and offer worship to Lord Vishnu, the sustainer of the cosmos, along with Mother Lakshmi. This observance is thought to bring about happiness and prosperity. Furthermore, it is customary to take a sacred bath in the Ganges and make charitable donations on this auspicious occasion.