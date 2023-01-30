Magh Purnima 2023: Is Magh Purnima on February 4 or 5? Check tithi, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi

Representational image

Magha Purnima is considered an important day in the Hindu calendar. Religious texts describe the glory of the holy bath and penance performed in the month of Magha. It is believed that every single day in the month of Magha is special for doing charity work. Magha Purnima, also known as Maghi Purnima, is the last and most important day of the month of Magha. People perform certain rituals on Maghi Purnima like holy bath, donation, cow and home donation at Prayag, the confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. During Magha, people bathe in the Ganges or Yamuna in the morning for the entire month.

Magh month 2023: subh muhurat

Magh month full moon date starts: February 4, 2023, at night 09:29 minutes

Magh month full moon date ends: February 5, 2023 at night 11: 58 minutes

According to Udaya Tithi, Magh Purnima will be celebrated on February 5, 2023.

Ayushman Yoga: From Sunrise to 02:41 PM

Good Luck Yoga: From 02:41 pm to 03:25 pm on February 6.

Maghi Purnima 2023: Puja vidhi

On the day of Maghi Purnima, one should take a bath in a holy river before sunrise.

Offer Arghya to Sun God while chanting Surya Mantra after bath.

After taking a bath, one should worship Lord Krishna by taking a vow of fasting.

The poor, needy and Brahmins should be fed and given charity.

Sesame and black sesame should be especially donated.

Havan should be performed with black sesame in the month of Magh and ancestors should be offered with black sesame.

Gayatri Mantra or 'Om Namo Narayan' mantra should be chanted 108 times continuously.

Maghi Purnima 2023: Significance

The day of Maghi Purnima is as important in astrology as it is in religious terms. According to mythology, the moon enters Cancer on this day. Hence, it is believed that taking a holy bath on Maghi Purnima removes all the difficulties associated with the Sun and the Moon. Magh month is also helpful from a scientific point of view. The month is believed to help one adjust to the changing seasons. As a result, taking a bath on Maghi Purnima gives strength and power to the body. Apart from this, if there is Pushya Nakshatra on the day of Magha Purnima Ganga Snan Purnima, then that day becomes even more auspicious.