Magh Purnima 2023: Check Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and other details

Magh month full moon date will start from 09:29 minutes on February 4, till 11:58 minutes on February 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

The date of Magh Purnima is starting from 9.29 pm on February 4, Saturday. Whereas, the full moon date will end at 11.58 pm on February 5, Sunday (Sunday Remedy). In such a situation, according to Udaya Tithi, Magha Purnima will be celebrated on 5th February.

Shubh Muhurat of Magh Purnima 

Talking about the auspicious time of Magh Purnima, then on February 5, the auspicious time is going to be from sunrise till 2:41 in the afternoon. Apart from this, there will be Saubhagya Yoga on February 5 from 2.41 pm to 3.25 pm on February 6, in which worship is considered very auspicious.

Puja Vidhi of Magha Purnima

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath in the river or mix Gangajal in the household water.
On the day of Magh Purnima, offer Arghya to the Sun God and chant the Surya Mantra.
Take a vow of fasting on the day of Magha Purnima and meditate on Lord Shir Krishna.
Make sure to donate and help someone on the day of Magha Purnima.
It is considered auspicious to donate sesame seeds and black sesame seeds (Mahadan in Hindu religion).
Make sure to perform Havan on the day of Magha Purnima and do not forget to perform rituals.
Don't forget to chant Gayatri Mantra or 'Om Namo Narayan' on the day of Magha Purnima.

Importance of Magh Purnima 

Magh Purnima has great importance not only from religious point of view but also from astrological point of view. On this day the Moon enters Cancer. For this reason, on the day of Magh Purnima, the moon should also be seen and moon worship should be done. It is believed that by worshiping the moon, the mind becomes strong and the fickleness of the person also reduces because the moon is considered to be the factor of the mind.

