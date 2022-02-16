Magh Purnima 2022: Date, tithi, significance, puja vidhi

Today, February 16, is being observed as Magh Purnima. It is the Full Moon day of the Lunar fortnight in the month of Magh in the Hindu calendar.

Magh Purnima 2022: Date

This year, Magh Purnima Vrat will be observed on February 16.

Magh Purnima 2022: Tithi

The Purnima Tithi began at 9:42 pm on February 15 and will end at 10:25 pm on February 16.

Magh Purnima: Significance



Magha is one of the most pious months in the Hindu calendar because it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. Devotees also pray to Goddess Lakshmi for health, wealth and prosperity.

The Kumbh Mela festivities also take place during this time and one of the Shahi Snan (ritual bathing) takes place on this day.

People observe day-long fast on this day offer prayers to Chandra Deva (Moon God) by performing Arghya (ritual of offering water) and then break their fast.