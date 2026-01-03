FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Magh Mela 2026: Devotees mark first Snan in Prayagraj, know all the dates of auspicious bathing and its religious significance

Magh Mela is a sacred festival where devotees take holy dips, pray and meditate. Starting 2026 with rituals, music and charity, it brings blessings and good fortune for the year.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

Magh Mela 2026: Devotees mark first Snan in Prayagraj, know all the dates of auspicious bathing and its religious significance
Magh Mela is a famous religious festival celebrated every year in the month of Magh (January–February) in India. With the start of the New Year 2026, thousands of devotees have come to take part in this festival, especially near holy rivers like the Ganga. The festival is known for spiritual rituals, holy baths and devotion. During Magh Mela, there are several auspicious dates for bathing, including Makar Sankranti (January 14), Paush Purnima (January 25), Mauni Amavasya (January 30) and Magh Purnima (February 8). Bathing in the river on these days is believed to wash away sins, purify the soul and bring blessings, prosperity and good fortune for the year ahead.

What happens during Magh Mela:

Devotees take a sacred dip in the river during Magh Mela. At this time of year, taking a river bath is thought to atone for sins and bring blessings for the coming year. At the ghats, or riverbanks, people also engage in rituals, meditation and prayer. To deliver sermons and teachings, a large number of saints, monks and spiritual leaders come together.

Where it is celebrated:

The most well-known Magh Mela takes place in Prayagraj (Allahabad), where the Ganga, Yamuna and fabled Saraswati rivers converge. Beginning in 2026, pilgrims travel from various states to participate in the celebration and start their year blessed spiritually.

Also read: Happy New Year 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, greetings, messages to share with family, friends on December 31

Significance of the festival:

The celebration is regarded as extremely fortunate. It is a time for introspection, devotion, and spiritual purification. During the festival, many people donate to charities or assist the underprivileged, and families frequently get together. It is said that taking a bath in the sacred river at the beginning of the year will bring prosperity and good fortune in 2026.

During Magh Mela, devotees pray, meditate and take holy dips in the river while spiritual leaders and saints offer sermons and counsel. A vibrant atmosphere is created by the festival's devotional music, traditional performances, food vendors and regional crafts. The festival combines spiritual devotion, culture and community cohesion as many people take part in charitable endeavours that aid the underprivileged. For millions of people, Magh Mela is a spiritual experience rather than just a celebration. People use this occasion to begin the New Year 2026 with blessings, devotion and faith. They feel rejuvenated, optimistic and spiritually enhanced when they depart from the festival.

