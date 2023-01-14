Magh Bihu 2023: 30 Messages, WhatsApp wishes, greetings and quotes to share with your friends and family

Magh Bihu 2023

The people of Assam thank God for the good crop yield and reap the new crop. This day is celebrated as Magh Bihu in Assam. People in Assam also consider it as New Year. Mainly it is a festival of the people of Assam, it is also known as Bhogali Bihu. This festival is celebrated every year in the month of Magha. On this day people harvest the crops with much fanfare and thank God for the good yield of the crops. Programs are organized at various places, traditional sweets are made and people congratulate each other. This two-day-long festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Assam.

Magh Bihu will be celebrated from January 15, Sunday to January 16, Monday. It is mainly celebrated in the state of Assam. The preparations for Magh Bihu start a week in advance. People go to each other's houses for food.

Here are some Magh Bihu wishes that you send to your loved ones and make them feel special.

Magh Bihu2023: WhatsApp Wishes

I wish you grow with each of your aspirations that comes into your heart with the sunshine that comes with the festival. Happy Bihu!

Let Bihu be your strength for whatever you have to face this year. Let it be a day to celebrate all the successes and health. Happy Magh Bihu!

May this festival fill your life with light and energy. Heartiest Bihu greetings!

May the festival of Bihu, fill your life with love and happiness. Here’s extending my warm greetings and best wishes

On of the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu, may God shower you with his choicest blessings.

May God shower you and your family with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Magh Bihu.

May this Magh Bihu shower you with everything you have wished for. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Enjoy the bliss of Bihu.

Bihu stands for new and fresh. Life is always new and fresh. Let us strive to make all days like Bihu. Happy Bihu to you and your family.

Here's wishing you and your loved ones on the auspicious day of Magh Bihu— a very Bhogali Bihu to you and your family.

Here's wishing you good health, peace and happiness on the beautiful day of Bihu.

Magh Bihu 2023: Messages

Bihu is an auspicious day to start afresh. May you achieve success in whatever you do. Wish you all a Happy Bihu!

May this day usher in peace, good health and happiness in your life. Sending my best wishes and greetings this Bihu!

Wishing you a happy Bihu which is filled with happiness and prosperity in abundance.

Another Bihu is here! Let us remove our worries and start afresh in life. Happy Bihu!

This Bihu, I pray to God to give you strength and courage to work on and fullfill your dreams. Have a happy Bihu!

Bihu stands for new beginnings and success. And so, let us start new endeavours and achieve success in whatever we aim to do. Wishing you a happy Bihu!

This Bihu, let us pray to God to give us strength to accept all the highs and lows of life with equanimity. Have a happy Bihu!

After a difficult year that 2020 was, let us welcome this Bihu with hope, positivity and anticipation. Wishing you and your family a very happy Bihu!

Here's wishing you a year filled with joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity! Happy Bihu!

Another Bihu, another year-- may your world be filled with love and joy. Happy Bihu to you and your family!

Magh Bihu 2023: Greetings