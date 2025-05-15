As the actor celebrates her 58th birthday today, we bring you her old video shared on YouTube in 2023, where she revealed the secret recipe of her healthy and delicious smoothie.

Madhuri Dixit is an epitome of beauty and elegance. She has ruled Bollywood for over three decades with grace and unmatched dedication. From dance numbers to romantic roles, she has constantly proven her talent and charm. But her success hasn't come easy. Behind her glamour and glowing skin is a life of discipline, hard work, and determination. Madhuri maintains a strict fitness routine, follows a clean diet, and constantly works on improving herself.

For those who are unaware, Madhuri prefers plant-based milks, which are low in calories and packed with vitamins.

As the actor celebrates her 58th birthday today, we bring you her old video shared on YouTube in 2023, where she revealed the secret recipe of her healthy and delicious smoothie.

The actor said in the video, “It is very important to eat healthy and maintain a healthy lifestyle even while you are working or are in a hurry. Here are some healthy items you can eat on the go instead of opting for unhealthy takeout! I hope these help.”

She added, “You can make this smoothie at night and carry it with you the next day. It is a healthy way to snack in between meals. I am sharing my very simple recipe with you.”

Madhuri shared the recipe, saying, “In a mixer, add 2 cups of frozen fruit, be it raspberries, strawberries or blueberries. Add half a cup of oat milk, almond milk or any milk of choice. To make the smoothie protein-rich, add 1 scoop or half a scoop of protein powder, whatever suits you. No need to add extra sugar, the fruits have enough sweetness.”

“This is a great healthy snack, but you can also add some avocado to it, or some nuts, if you like. According to your taste, you can change it. You can snack on this smoothie all day long. But if making the smoothie is not possible, you can snack on mixed nuts or dried fruits, cut vegetables with hummus, cut fruits, and protein bars,” she added.

Madhuri's smoothie is not only filled with essential vitamins and nutrients, but it is also delicious enough to be relished by both elders and children in the family.

