As temperatures rise, staying hydrated is key to beating the summer heat. Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, recently shared his special barley water recipe, describing it as a cooling, detoxifying, and refreshing drink perfect for summer.

Dr Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon, posted a video on Instagram on March 25, explaining the benefits of barley water and how it can help reduce cholesterol and support overall health.

How to make barley water?

Dr Nene’s simple recipe involves:

Boiling four cups of water with 1/4 cup pearl barley for 5-10 minutes.

Straining the barley and keeping the remaining water.

Adding a pinch of salt, honey, and lemon for taste. For a tropical twist, garnish the glass with a lemon slice.

Benefits of barley water:

According to Medical News Today (July 2023), barley water provides several health benefits, including:

Boosting fibre intake

Lowering cholesterol levels

Supporting gut health

Regulating blood sugar

Aiding in weight loss

