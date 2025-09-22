Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Madhuri Dixit dazzles in saree gown blending traditional Parsi embroidery with modern design, designed by...

Madhuri Dixit stuns in a saree gown that blends traditional Parsi embroidery with a modern silhouette. The intricate Gara work highlights India’s heritage, while the contemporary design and elegant styling showcase how tradition and fashion can coexist beautifully.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

Madhuri Dixit dazzles in saree gown blending traditional Parsi embroidery with modern design, designed by...
Madhuri Dixit has always been a trendsetter when it comes to timeless style and grace. Recently, she turned heads in a stunning saree gown that beautifully fused traditional Parsi embroidery with a modern silhouette at the screening of Netflix’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The look not only highlighted her impeccable fashion sense but also celebrated India’s rich cultural heritage in a contemporary avatar. This stunning clothing piece was designed by Ashdeen Lilaowala.

Madhuri Dixit is rarely one to stray from the six-yard classic, favouring traditional weaves and flowing chiffons. Her latest Ashdeen look, however, reimagined the saree as a corseted gown. “The silhouette was inspired by a saree, but the idea was to make it into a gown. The upper part is a corseted bodice, the bottom an A-line skirt with a high slit,” explains designer Ashdeen Lilaowala.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The beauty of Parsi embroidery

Parsi embroidery, also known as Gara work, is a centuries-old art form introduced by the Parsi community in India. Famous for its intricate floral motifs, delicate stitches, and rich use of colours, this embroidery is often described as “painting with a needle.” Traditionally seen on sarees and shawls, Parsi embroidery is a symbol of luxury and timeless elegance. By incorporating it into her modern saree gown, Madhuri Dixit has shown how this craft can evolve while still preserving its cultural essence.

A modern twist to a classic craft

Madhuri Dixit’s saree gown was designed with a contemporary silhouette that blended the ease of a gown with the elegance of a saree drape. The outfit featured detailed Gara embroidery along the pallu and borders, creating a striking balance between heritage and modernity. The structured fit of the gown complemented Madhuri’s frame, while the embroidery added a touch of tradition and storytelling.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended their love story; he is...; here’s what went wrong

Styling that enhances elegance

To complete her look, Madhuri opted for minimal yet sophisticated styling. She wore statement earrings that enhanced the intricate details of her outfit without overshadowing them. A sleek hairstyle and natural, glowing makeup further accentuated her ensemble, letting the craftsmanship of the embroidery remain the highlight.

Why does this look stand out

This outfit resonates because it goes beyond being just another red-carpet gown. It reflects the growing trend of reviving Indian heritage crafts and merging them with modern silhouettes for contemporary relevance. Madhuri’s look sends out a powerful message: tradition and modernity can coexist beautifully, creating fashion that is both rooted and stylish.

Madhuri Dixit’s saree gown is a perfect example of how heritage crafts like Parsi embroidery can be reimagined for today’s fashion-forward world. It celebrates culture, artistry, and innovation, making her ensemble not just a style statement but also a tribute to India’s rich craftsmanship.

