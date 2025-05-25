Milla Magee, the current Miss England, has withdrawn her name from the Miss World 2025 beauty pageant.

The Miss World 2025 pageant is being held in India this year. This competition, which began in Hyderabad on May 10, will conclude on May 31, when Miss World will be crowned. Over 140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for the grand finale as Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan is representing India this year. However, the pageant being hosted by India is making headlines for an unexpected reason.

The 24-year-old Milla has cited feelings of exploitation and moral conflict as the reason for quitting. With this, she has become the first ever little holder to quit the competition in the history of the global pageant.

The 24-year-old Milla has cited feelings of exploitation and moral conflict as the reason for quitting. Maggie revealed that during her stay in Hyderabad, she felt objectified and pressured to entertain wealthy male sponsors.

In her statement, she said the experience made her feel 'like a prostitute.' Criticising the pageant, Milla called it 'outdated,' and despite the slogan of purposeful beauty, it gives importance to appearance. According to her, the contestants were constantly expected to wear makeup and ball gowns even during breakfast. For evening events, they were allegedly seated with the male sponsors at the dinner table.

“I went there to make a difference, but we had to sit like performing monkeys. It’s stuck in the past. Morally, I couldn’t be a part of it. As far as I could see, it hasn’t changed and is stuck in the past. Morally, I couldn’t be a part of it. All the crowns and sashes in the world mean nothing compared to using your voice and making a difference in the world,” said Milla.

"There were two girls to each table of six guests. We were expected to sit with them for the whole evening and entertain them as a thank you. I found that unbelievable. I remember thinking, ‘This is so wrong’. I didn’t come here to be farmed out for people’s entertainment. Miss World is supposed to have the same values, but it’s outdated and stuck in the past. They made me feel like a prostitute. At one point I tried to talk about the causes I was supporting but it was obvious the men at the table were not interested. Instead there was weird small-talk that left me feeling uncomfortable. I went out to make a difference, to help create a different future, perhaps inspire young people. Never in a million years did I expect to find myself in that ­situation. We were there to please these people and sit like ­performing monkeys. I couldn’t stand it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Nandini Gupta, a resident of Kota, Rajasthan, is representing India in Miss World 2025. The finale is scheduled for May 31.

